Domestic violence crosses gender lines

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, one of the most under-reported crimes in America is spousal abuse, particularly female on male domestic violence. The stigma associated with that scenario can be daunting, frightening and often embarrassing.

Although all domestic violence is troubling and often horrific, what’s also disturbing is the widespread dismissal and belief that it doesn’t matter in certain legal or judicial processes — just because it comes from a woman against a man.

The reason it’s an important issue to bring to light as it pertains to family situations is because of the potential effect on children. It’s not about the safety of the victim in many cases, because a divorce, separation or court involvement often alleviates most of the threats of physical abuse. If a spouse exhibits physically abusive behavior to the other spouse, it is possible, and some say likely, that behavior will be engaged against the children at some point in their childhood. In fact, it says that exactly in the Missoula County 4th Judicial Court Parenting Guidelines.