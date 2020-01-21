January 21, 2010. Many people remember where they were when the U.S. Supreme Court sent down the Citizens United decision. I remember waking up and saying with certainty: “checkmate.”
If you play by the rules on the chessboard that the U.S. Supreme Court and 150 years of well-financed court cases have constructed, we are in checkmate.
They have, step by step, created “corporate super citizens” — corporations as people — with the privileges of infinite life and protection from liability, who now are also able to use, for corporate gain, the constitutional human rights of the people who pass through them. They use those rights to avoid regulation, to overrule local laws and taxation, and to spend money for elections.
In addition, money used to influence elections is now considered to be free speech, so that our campaign laws, including 1912’s Anti-Corruption Act, have been overruled. Couple that with the McCutcheon decision which freed up unlimited individual contributions, and our elections are awash in money and ads.
Which wouldn’t be so bad, if it weren’t for our nation’s wealth inequality, with 20% of the people owning 90% of the wealth. That gives them a lot of cash for influencing elections and lobbying for their policies.
But, happily, a lot of us are saying that “10 years of Citizens United is enough!”
There has been a lot of progress in getting at the root of the problem by amending the Constitution in order to bring everyday people back into their rightful position of managing the role of corporations with our laws, rather than having them run the country with their “inalienable rights.”
In the U.S. House, our “We the People Amendment” has 66 co-sponsors. In the U.S. Senate, we have a sponsor who hopes to introduce the amendment in 2020. Please contact our U.S. congressmen and ask them to co-sponsor the "We the People" amendment.
You won’t be alone. In Montana, 75% of voters, and a majority in every county, supported Citizens Initiative 166 calling for the amendment, saying we want an even playing field and that corporations are not people and money is not speech.
Across the country, seven states and more than 300 towns and cities have passed initiatives and resolutions.
Our nationwide petition, calling on Congress to pass the amendment out to the states for ratification, has more than 471,000 signatures.
Meanwhile, Montanans Move to Amend continues to educate about the ways in which the influence of money and corporations is felt in our daily lives.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., we are sponsoring a nonpartisan informational panel, “Follow the Money in Health Care,” to learn what makes our present healthcare system tick.
The panel will look at the incentives that are built into our present healthcare system and whether they are compatible with managing cost, quality and access to care. We’ll explore where the profits are and where waste occurs.
When our ability to be effective citizens who can govern wisely is endangered by a decision like Citizens United, we can’t afford to be divided. We all are responsible for maintaining a balance between our common good and our private rights or private gain. And we have the responsibility to correct the balance when the pendulum can no longer swing back and correct itself.
In the end, we all must be able to bring our legitimate concerns forward to be discussed in the “marketplace of ideas,” not sold to the highest bidder.