Don’t buy the lies of socialized medicine

There will be no private insurance, no choice; just the forced choice. The result will be that doctors and hospitals will have to bow to government dictates just like all Americans. The freedom Patrick Henry so cherished when he said, “Give me liberty, or give me death” will be destroyed.

The result: Montanans will lose choice of the type of health coverage that is best for them, they’ll also see a severe restriction in the availability and a steep decline in the quality of health care just like Canada.

Don’t expect your health care to be cheaper because of the reduced quality of care. No, on the contrary, it will cost even more. To pay for it will require Biden’s Democrats to increase personal income taxes of all taxpayers by 18%.

The world depends on the United States for innovation in health care. We lead the way on drug discovery and development of new treatments because of our free market system. America’s role as an innovator disappears under Biden’s socialist plan.

Obamacare was sold on sleight of hand and outright lies and Bidencare will use the same tactics. Americans were duped before, and this time around we need to see the con of socialist healthcare. Arm yourself with the facts — socialized health care will lead to higher taxes, worse health care, eliminate individual free choice and eventually will destroy the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness all American’s are blessed to have.

David Howard, R-Park City, represents Senate District 29 in the Montana Legislature. He is chair of the Senate Public Health Committee.

