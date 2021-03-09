Don’t buy the lies of socialized medicine

“If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan.” With those infamous lies, Barack Obama sealed the fate of millions of Americans who lost their health insurance. Many Montanans have now been relegated to choosing one of the two worst evils. The choice between paying much more for less coverage, or choosing to go without health insurance at all.
Obama called this the “Affordable Care Act,” but it quickly became the unaffordable no-care act.
Obamacare has been an unmitigated failure. Since 2010, when Obamacare was implemented, the cost of health care skyrocketed, fewer people can afford healthcare, and the government has subsidized Big Pharma and hospitals on the backs of the citizens of America.
There are now fewer options for private insurance and gone are the catastrophic health care plans millions depended on. It’s now also more difficult to have a health savings account to control our own costs. Essentially, Obama’s socialized unaffordable no-care act stole Americans’ ability to control their own health care.
Democrats are in control of Congress, and President Biden is poised to dictate an even worse idea: single-payer health care. Under Biden’s single-payer plan, he would eventually eliminate private insurance.
Why eliminate private insurance? Because socialists hate the free market that has made America the greatest country for the past 244 years. Under Biden’s "Anti-Free Market Act," we would no longer have a choice of health care. All Americans would be forced into a one-sized-fits-all socialist health care program.
There will be no private insurance, no choice; just the forced choice. The result will be that doctors and hospitals will have to bow to government dictates just like all Americans. The freedom Patrick Henry so cherished when he said, “Give me liberty, or give me death” will be destroyed.
The result: Montanans will lose choice of the type of health coverage that is best for them, they’ll also see a severe restriction in the availability and a steep decline in the quality of health care just like Canada.
Don’t expect your health care to be cheaper because of the reduced quality of care. No, on the contrary, it will cost even more. To pay for it will require Biden’s Democrats to increase personal income taxes of all taxpayers by 18%.
The world depends on the United States for innovation in health care. We lead the way on drug discovery and development of new treatments because of our free market system. America’s role as an innovator disappears under Biden’s socialist plan.
Obamacare was sold on sleight of hand and outright lies and Bidencare will use the same tactics. Americans were duped before, and this time around we need to see the con of socialist healthcare. Arm yourself with the facts — socialized health care will lead to higher taxes, worse health care, eliminate individual free choice and eventually will destroy the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness all American’s are blessed to have.
David Howard, R-Park City, represents Senate District 29 in the Montana Legislature. He is chair of the Senate Public Health Committee.