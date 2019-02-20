My name is Eric Kress. I am a family physician and have practiced in Missoula for 32 years.
House Bill 284 states that any doctor who assists a patient in obtaining a medical-aid-in-dying prescription is guilty of criminal homicide and will be sentenced to a minimum 10 years in jail and up to the death penalty.
So what kind of doctor will the state of Montana be sending to prison? I am. I have written six to 10 prescriptions per year since the Baxter ruling in 2009 made this legal.
Medical aid in dying is patient-directed palliative care for terminally ill patients that meet the well-established standard of care for this practice. This includes two physicians confirm the patient is terminal, the patient is an adult, of sound mind, and is not suicidal. By this I mean the person would not want to die if they were not terminally ill.
A suicide occurs when someone who is not going to die kills themselves. Medical aid in dying occurs when a person who will die chooses to end their suffering.
Most of my work is that of a good old family doctor. I have delivered many babies and diagnosed hundreds of cancers. I have prevented many deaths from stroke, heart attack and cancer. I treat patients for depression and have prevented many suicides.
A vote against HB284 is a vote for preserving a patient’s right to choose medical aid in dying when faced with a terminal disease.
I treated a man named Michael for 15 years as my patient. In 2012 he started to develop muscle jerks and a stumbling gait. Further testing revealed he had ALS, a fatal nerve disease. He did everything he could to treat this with modern medicine. But the reality is that he would progress to death over the next three to six years.
He asked me for aid-in-dying medications early on, but I informed him that the standard of care would not allow me to prescribe medication until he had less than six months to live. I continued to see him every few months, and did my best to enhance his life as he struggled with the progression of his disease. By mid-2017, his lungs were failing and he would not live more than a few months.
We admitted him to a hospice program and assisted he and his family during his end-of-life struggle. At this time he fulfilled the criteria to receive medical aid in dying. He asked me again, and I wrote the prescription. He filled the prescription, and about a month later he ingested the medication.
I was present at his death, along with several family members. Before taking the medicine, he expressed to me how grateful he was that I had the courage to help him. Michael fell asleep in 15 minutes; he continued breathing for 90 minutes and then took his final breath. The family was extremely grateful that Michael was able to have this gentle, peaceful death.
Nobody murdered him. This man did not commit suicide. He died of ALS.
I am a doctor who would be thrown in jail if HB284 passes. Patients, families and healthcare providers are grateful for my care. We are grateful that our government has not been controlling our deeply personal decisions at the end of life.
If HB284 passes into law, it will be a government taking of a personal freedom that the citizens of Montana deserve.