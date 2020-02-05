Don't elevate wolves to an unproven status

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let’s talk science. In 2015, researchers from the National Wildlife Research Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services; Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine; Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology at Colorado State University’s Prion Research Center and the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center at Case Western Reserve University tackled the issue head-on.

They found that CWD prions, mutant proteins that trigger abnormal folding in the brain, remain infectious and are actually distributed by canids (coyotes in this specific research) after they ingest infected ungulates, defecate or leave their saliva behind as they move across the landscape. Their research shows that it takes at least three days for CWD-infected brain material to pass entirely through the gastrointestinal tract of coyotes.

Coyotes cover wide swaths of land, sometimes 60 to 100 miles a day, so individuals carrying CWD can exacerbate its spread. Wolves, as we all know, are the largest members of the canid family. According to the International Wolf Center, they can travel up to 50 miles or more in one day in search of prey. So coyotes and most likely wolves as well, their canid “big brother,” do not contain, but may actually spread the disease.