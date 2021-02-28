Don’t force Montana police to utilize a flawed federal tool

2. It would require Montana officers, through state law, to submit to federal authorities. Why submit with immigration, when state and local control guides our policies in so many other areas?

3. Such burdens on our cities and counties begs the question, what legal training will Montana officers receive? Who will pay? I received 40 hours of condensed immigration law training as a former Customs, transitioned to ICE SCI. Academy curriculum was 80 hours. Establishing citizenship can be difficult for even highly trained and experienced immigration officers, let alone state and local law enforcement who have enough to worry about.

4. Is Montana assuming liability for all of its officers with this legislation? Errors based upon actions by federal authorities, or inadequately trained state and local officers could result in costly litigation against state and local agencies.

This bill is another example of legislation in search of a problem. There is no problem.

John W. Colledge III has more than 33 years law enforcement and investigative experience in the military, local, county and federal. His experience spans crimes from disorderly conduct to international arms, drugs and cigarette trafficking, transnational organized crime, sanctions evasion, public corruption, immigration and related money laundering. He lives in Arlee.

