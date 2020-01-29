First off, I must apologize. I made a terrible boo-boo last month (Dec.18), mentioning that Yoda spoke of training Luke in the first Star Wars film ("Episode IV, A New Hope"). Duh! Even Jar Jar Binks knows that Yoda didn’t appear until the second movie ("Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back").
Anyhow, moving on to truly important stuff: Keeping our smart phones from getting us to doing stupid things while behind the wheel.
As noted last month, few would argue that gazing at a phone screen while reading/sending a text is a reasonable and safe driving activity. During a five-second screen view your car, at a moderate 40 mph, will travel more than the length of a football field. A Virginia Tech study found that phone use makes a driver 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash. The U.S. Department of Transportation has indicated that 1.6 million crashes occur yearly as the result of phone use, resulting in half a million injuries and 6,000 deaths.
And it’s not just texting (eyes on screen versus road) that produces these unnecessary casualties; even a phone call, handheld or not, produces risk. I’ll explain.
When a person is learning a sport, such as tennis, it’s not unusual to have a coach give a reminder to “keep your eye on the ball.” I would always wonder where else their eyes would be. On their feet? On the clouds in the sky? What I came to realize, as that coach, was that while the ball was in their vision, their mind was somewhere else entirely — often thinking something like "How’d I miss that last backhand?” And in like fashion, when our mind is concerned with a phone conversation (“Yes, I’ll remember to pick up some milk”) the connection between the eyes and the brain (the organ that truly sees) becomes fuzzy.
Police interviewing drivers who claim the car (cyclist, pedestrian) they hit “came from out of nowhere” may make a report notation of “LBFTS”: Driver “looked but failed to see.” Having eyes on the road is relatively useless unless the mind (attention, interest) is also on the road and its occupants.
The siren song of a smart phone, the addiction of staying connected, is so strong that reason is easily swept aside. And you may have been driving hundreds of times while using/checking your phone with nary a crash or anything close to it. That doesn’t make it smart or even OK. It just makes you lucky. Because if/when a collision does happen to you under that circumstance, it will be human nature to attribute it to “bad luck.”
If you’re a “convert” at this point, thank you; you’ve made my day. In any case, for those who believe as I, that texting or even just phoning while driving is a bad idea, there’s good news. Plenty of apps are available to help us drive more safely by making phones silent/blank companions during our travels.
My iPhone has a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” setting. At driving speeds it holds off on a text message indication until I’ve stopped. Callers are notified that they aren’t getting through because I’m driving (a code can override this for emergencies). For parents of teens, the “Down For The Count” app can provide a reward system (cash or iTunes credit) for safe (disabled phone) driving time. Many systems will give instant notification to parents if the “lockout” is disabled.
A check with your insurance company can probably help you decide on the best app (almost all are free) for your family and phones. Let’s stay safe out there.