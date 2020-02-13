Don’t put Medicaid on the chopping block

For over 50 years, Medicaid has provided vital health insurance protections to seniors in nursing homes and low-income Americans of all ages. Medicaid and Medicare are especially important in Montana, which is aging at a faster rate than most of the other states in the union. The 2010 U.S. Census showed that Montana’s 65 and older population was at 13.4%, while the United States is at 12.1%.

The expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act has not only increased coverage in the states which have fully implemented the law, but has also brought needed resources to clinics and hospitals in rural and urban areas alike, providing a huge economic boon to states. Medicaid is the single largest source of federal funding to Montana.

The dramatic cuts to Medicaid in Trump’s budget proposal would put the health of many people at risk and would drain money from our state’s budget, forcing further cuts in programs and services.