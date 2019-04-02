We recently traveled to the Montana Legislature hoping to comment on Senate Bill 331 and how it would affect Montana’s elderly. As former emergency medical technicians, we saw how difficult it was for many elderly people to make ends meet.
SB 331, sponsored by Sen. Tom Richmond, replaces the highly controversial SB 278, which he withdrew following abundant criticism. Richmond’s new bill still transfers the risks of owning, operating and cleanup from NorthWestern Energy shareholders to its 370,000 Montana customers, without the historic oversight of the Public Service Commission (PSC). NorthWestern Energy is a regulated monopoly with “captive” customers. The PSC’s responsibility is to create a fair balance between company profit and ratepayer costs.
Colstrip’s coal-fired power plant’s four units are owned primarily by out-of-state utilities in Washington and Oregon who seek to get out of Colstrip altogether around the year 2027. NorthWestern, the only Montana service-area provider, owns 30 percent of Colstrip Unit 4. They claim they could buy another 20 percent of Unit 4 from an unidentified owner for $1. But SB 331 says that ratepayers will be stuck with all remediation costs for NorthWestern’s existing share of the plant and any new share, estimated by the Department of Environmental Quality at $400 million to $700 million. SB 331 purports to add “sideboards” to SB 278, but it does not.
At the hearing of the Senate Energy Committee on March 19, proponents included NorthWestern, unions, PSC Commissioner Bob Lake, Colstrip’s mayor and residents. They want to keep Colstrip’s high-paying jobs.
Public testimony on this significant bill was constrained to a mere 20 minutes per side, insufficient for such a complex bill intending to deregulate Colstrip and stick it to ratepayers. Only five opponents had time to speak, but their testimony was troubling. Some of their comments follow:
- Zach Rogala, PSC staff: “This bill is nothing about saving Colstrip; this is all about a blank check for NorthWestern to its shareholders.”
- Republican PSC Commissioner Roger Koopman: “I am not unsympathetic to what’s happening. But… I don’t believe this bill would be helpful at all. It hurts the ratepayers. It hurts the people of Colstrip, and it cripples, frankly, and renders irrelevant the Public Service Commission and enriches the NorthWestern Energy monopoly. This is frankly a classic example of crony capitalism and perhaps even corporate welfare. It guarantees that NorthWestern is shielded and protected from the work of the Public Service Commission, that no matter how prematurely NorthWestern shuts down Colstrip 4, every penny of cost will be passed on to ratepayers.”
- Gary Buchanan, first director of Montana’s Department of Commerce who served under six governors: “If… NorthWestern utilizes its extensive revenue-producing authority granted in this bill with no PSC oversight, your constituents will see significant raises in their monthly bills. It is the height of naivete to believe Montana need not regulate natural monopolies… I see visions of the past. I think this is corporate welfare.” (As quoted by Leia Larsen of the Montana Free Press.)
- Dave Lewis, longtime state budget director and former legislator: “I spent a lot of my time from 2000 to 2014 dealing with the wreckage of deregulation… Don’t find yourself 20 years from now where I am now. Don’t be regretting what this may do. This is going to stick it to the ratepayers.”
Answering questions, Senator Richmond said, “We have people who intervene in that (the PSC) process whose principal purpose is to shut down coal mining and coal generation.” Pressed to explain, he mentioned “environmental groups” like the Montana Environmental Information Center.
So much for democracy. So much for public participation.
Urge Gov. Steve Bullock and your legislators to vote "no" on SB 331.