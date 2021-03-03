Don't destroy Montana's judicial selection process

The three of us have known each other dating back a half century when Dorothy Bradley and Bob Brown were young legislators and Marc Racicot was emerging as a top prosecuting attorney. Over the decades we have been fierce competitors as well as staunch allies in the rough and tumble arena of Montana politics. We have maintained our friendship and appreciated our varying commitments, which was once a worthy Montana tradition.

Now we are brought together by a common cause so compelling that we are speaking out together. Our concern regards legislation in Helena that, if passed into law, would be immediately and deeply destructive of Montana’s judicial system.

As if we don’t have too much political partisanship already, House Bill 355 would have turned our state Supreme Court into a partisan political body in which court candidates would be elected as Democrats and Republicans. Clearly, justices should not be influenced by political party platforms and gambits in arriving at impartial interpretations of our state laws and constitution.