Don't forget about Keystone XL

The proposed route for the Keystone XL pipeline crosses under the Missouri River 70 miles upstream of the intake for the tribal water system. This underground crossing makes the pipeline vulnerable to rupturing and spilling oil if a heavy release of water from the nearby Fort Peck Dam spillway scours the riverbed. The dam’s spillway has seen increasing use in recent years, perhaps making this spill scenario more likely.

Riverbed scouring during a flood is responsible for an ExxonMobil pipeline spill in the Yellowstone River in 2011. Most recently raising eyebrows was the October 2019 release of 400,000 gallons of oil in eastern North Dakota, this time from the main Keystone pipeline owned by TC Energy, the same company behind Keystone XL. An oft-repeated sentiment challenges us to re-think our human abilities to definitively protect against these disasters: it’s not if a pipeline will spill, it’s when.

Other downstream communities are also at risk from a Keystone XL spill at this Missouri River crossing, and the pipeline’s route crosses numerous other waterways in its path toward Nebraska. Stopping the pipeline would protect access to clean water for many communities of people, not to mention wildlife.