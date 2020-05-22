Don't Fry Day and the importance of sun safety and skin cancer prevention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus has caused a lot of uncertainty and turned the world upside down. However, one constant amid the chaos has been the ability to go outside. Being able to get outside has helped me stay healthy while practicing good social distancing. Whether I am hiking on newly discovered trails with my family or going for a run in my neighborhood, I have aimed to get outside at least once a day.

As the days get longer and warmer and the sun gets more intense, I also want to remind Montanans about the importance of sun safety and skin cancer prevention. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Friday, May 22, is National Don’t Fry Day, a day to educate people about the risks of overexposure to sun.

Sun safety is a cause that is very important to me. In fact, as Miss Montana 2019, my social impact initiative is "Love the Skin You’re In: Skin Cancer Prevention and Education." I’m proud to be working with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to promote sun safety, skin cancer prevention and the need for indoor tanning restrictions to protect teens from cancer risk.

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer in the United States and rates have been rising over the past 30 years. This year, 450 Montanans will be diagnosed with melanoma, the most serious and deadliest form of skin cancer.