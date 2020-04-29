Don't single out Missoula hair salons

We reached out to the health department via email directly after Governor Bullock's plan was released with what we thought were good ideas, including masking and gloving stylists, closing our waiting areas, limiting stations to at least six feet and other ideas, but received no response or consideration.

Why can people gather in groups of 10 with no social distancing required but not get their hair cut? Why can farmers markets of up to 25 people get together (with hoped-for social distancing) and no one can get their hair cut? Why can we go into Target, Ace Hardware, Walmart, Home Depot and countless other stores and rub shoulders with strangers in the same aisle, ungloved and unmasked checkers taking our paper dollars, yet can’t get a haircut? Why can I plan to go into a bar and restaurant, eat and drink and play keno in a tightly closed environment but no one can get their hair cut?

Why does Missoula County think it’s different than the rest of the state? Does the small group at our health department know something that the Governor’s Coronavirus Task force or all the other health departments in the entire state of Montana doesn’t know? Why won’t they share this information with these other departments?