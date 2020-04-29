Don't single out Missoula hair salons

On Friday, April 24, near the end of the business day and two days after Governor Bullock's office released its stringent and well-thought-out phased approach to slowly and safely re-opening Montana’s economy, the Missoula County Health Department decided on its own to implement further restrictions on Missoula area businesses. Oddly and particularly addressed in the proclamation were hair salons and barber shops; we got a whole paragraph!
Mind you, no other county health departments in the state reacted similarly, even in Yellowstone and Gallatin counties where COVID-19 cases are much more prevalent.
As a local co-owner of Missoula’s largest hair salon, we were caught off guard by the health department's random singling out of our business. We have no clue when we will be granted the privilege of re-opening, other than a non-stated Phase 2 date that could be months away, as far as anyone knows. No guidelines whatsoever and no hope at this point.
Our clients are going to drive to other counties to get their hair done, and already are. How will that help curb the spread? Many local stylists are renting booths in Ravalli and Mineral counties to do their clients' hair and nails as well. It’s a fact people will get their hair and nails done and they will travel to do so. It’s ironic the Missoula County Health Department is ignorantly potentially spreading the disease this way.
We reached out to the health department via email directly after Governor Bullock's plan was released with what we thought were good ideas, including masking and gloving stylists, closing our waiting areas, limiting stations to at least six feet and other ideas, but received no response or consideration.
Why can people gather in groups of 10 with no social distancing required but not get their hair cut? Why can farmers markets of up to 25 people get together (with hoped-for social distancing) and no one can get their hair cut? Why can we go into Target, Ace Hardware, Walmart, Home Depot and countless other stores and rub shoulders with strangers in the same aisle, ungloved and unmasked checkers taking our paper dollars, yet can’t get a haircut? Why can I plan to go into a bar and restaurant, eat and drink and play keno in a tightly closed environment but no one can get their hair cut?
Why does Missoula County think it’s different than the rest of the state? Does the small group at our health department know something that the Governor’s Coronavirus Task force or all the other health departments in the entire state of Montana doesn’t know? Why won’t they share this information with these other departments?
Everyone wants to remain safe and have a measured approach to re-opening our economy but Missoula is over-reaching and should immediately reconsider its misguided approach. Missoula hair and nail salons can safely reopen and shouldn’t be singled out. We’ve heard from some salon owners that they don’t feel comfortable in reopening and I applaud and congratulate their individual decision and the fact that they obviously had more influence in the health department's decision, but that should not affect other businesses with a dedicated plan of protecting the public from returning to our clients.
I’d respectfully ask the health department to follow the governor's well-thought-out plan and not single out our county as we attempt to safely return to business.
John and Angel Herring own Burton's Classic Hair Co. in Missoula.
