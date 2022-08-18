Dr. Lucian Gideon Conway III: The University of Montana is broken – please fix it

The University of Montana is a beautiful place.

But it is also a sad lesson in how beauty can be marred by political obsession.

As a public university, UM ought to represent the pinnacle of the public sphere. It should embody the people who own it — the people of the great state of Montana. But instead of an inclusive public sphere, UM has increasingly become a left-wing political machine that is disconnected from the population that pays for it. In fact, one of the main reasons I left my job at UM — after eighteen years on faculty – is that I don’t believe independent thinkers like me are welcome there anymore. I’m an empirical scientist; I believe the university ought to be a place where all parties are welcome to present their ideas. And it became painfully clear that UM doesn’t support those goals — instead they’ve substituted “political identity” in each of the boxes where those things should go. The rule is simple: If your ideas support the Democrats, they are welcome. If they don’t — well, keep it to yourself.

I think a public university should be more than that.

Last year, I went to a Faculty Senate meeting to make an empirical argument that additional mask and vaccine mandates were scientifically unnecessary. I presented data collected at places such as Yale and Brown. (Last time I checked, those are still pretty good schools.) And what was the response? This set of research from Ivy League universities was called “conspiracies theories that anyone could get off the internet.”

Think hard about that for a second. My colleagues in Faculty Senate painted me as a conspiracy theorist for presenting scientific research from Ivy League schools. That’s just one small story; but it’s a parable of what the University of Montana is becoming. When you present data from Ivy League schools that conforms to the liberal orthodoxy, you are celebrated. When you present data from Ivy League schools that doesn’t conform to what Democrats want, you’re called a conspiracy theorist. The baseline for all discussions isn’t truth, or science, or open inquiry – it’s political orthodoxy.

It doesn’t matter whether I was right or wrong. It doesn’t matter what you yourself believe about those things. What matters is that debate isn’t welcome, scientific data aren’t welcome, IF those data don’t support Democrats. Whether you are liberal or conservative, I hope you don’t want a university like that.

This isn’t an isolated example (if you want more examples in greater detail, I’ve written about it in an Open Letter which you can find at leftwingauthoritariansm.org). I was practically called a racist for arguing that we should drop vaccine mandates because they disproportionately hurt minority groups. Curiously, however, the university dropped the GRE from graduate school admissions because…the GRE disproportionately hurts minority groups. Equally as curiously, I’ve never seen the same diversity argument used to bolster the most underrepresented group in UM’s faculty: Conservatives (who comprise a lot of the state but almost none of the faculty). Why? This was never about the principle of proportional representation. This was never about diversity. This was never even about race. It was, and is, about politics. When an argument suits the liberal political orthodoxy (GRE), they use it. When it doesn’t (vaccine mandates), they attack it.

People of Montana, are you really ok with your flagship state school devolving into a left-wing political machine? Are you really OK with a university that hangs a “conservatives not welcome” sign on the door? Because that’s increasingly what it is. Please fix it. The people of this great state deserve more.