Ahead of recent climate talks in Madrid, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres encouraged major world economies to get more ambitious about cutting emissions of the greenhouse gases released by combustion of convenient fossil fuels.
He said, “If we just go on as we are, we are doomed.”
Greta Thunberg asks, “How do we communicate this without sounding alarmist?”
She’s right to ask. She knows that people don’t like to feel alarmed, and she’s said that we have to “step out of comfort zones.” Unless we do, she’s correctly warned, we’re likely to trigger “tipping points” that set off an “irreversible chain reaction beyond human control.”
She knows that scientists expect that these tipping points could add a very uncomfortable, even lethal 5C heat above historic levels. She’s seen that, even now, with only 1C added heat, “people are dying.”
It turns out that a team of scientific sleuths has been monitoring the status of the potentially deadly tipping points Thunberg has been warning us about.
These scientists have detected clear evidence that not one or two or four, but nine tipping points are already active, now.
This is very bad news. It puts us that much closer to sacrificing not merely the comfortable convenience of a familiar way of life, but also brings a sacrifice of food, forests, health, homes, investments, water, wildlife, even a sacrifice of human lives to a scarily closer horizon. It puts us on a highway to stark austerity.
Just recently, 11,000 scientists relied on evidence from the scientific record that we have, already, entered a climate emergency capable of catapulting us into “untold human suffering.”
It doesn’t have to turn out that badly. But the risk of it is still very real, and Bea Ruiz, a U.S. Extinction Rebellion organizer, says, “I just want it to be clear that the mainstream environmental movement has been asking very little of people for decades. There’s no element of, ‘We are in an emergency. We all need to do more than what we’re doing.’”
We’ve had a while to get the memo. In 1996, for example, under a headline “As the earth heats up,” the Journal of Commerce advised its readers that “The most painful and expensive way to deal with global climate change will be to ignore it until something happens that elicits powerful public demands for immediate and Draconian action.”
Despite earlier warnings, many have been ignoring the risks until recently. On Dec. 12, National Geographic advised its readers that “This decade, many people around the world woke up to a grim reality: Climate change is here, it’s happening now, and it could very easily get much, much worse.”
The article reminded readers that “The underlying force beneath the changes is indisputable. Steadily increasing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, caused primarily by humans burning fossil fuels, are trapping extra heat near Earth’s surface. That warms Earth as a whole. The outcome is both straightforward — a hotter planet — and incredibly complex, as changes cascade through the oceans, atmosphere, soil, rocks, trees, and every living thing on the planet.”
The gist of the matter is we can step outside our comfort zones intentionally, or get shoved brutally out of them by the changes they make on the world around us. It’s a high price to pay for the comfort of today.