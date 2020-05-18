Dudik is proven, effective advocate

I’m James Nelson, retired Montana Supreme Court justice, and I am writing today to talk about my friend and colleague, Kimberly Dudik.
Dudik and I have a lot in common. I first became acquainted with her at Montana’s law school. Dudik was one of the first-year students in my Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment criminal law class. Of the 90-plus people in that class, Dudik was one of the stand-outs. She always came to class prepared and ready to analyze, discuss and argue the principles of law at issue. I knew she was going to be a great lawyer and public advocate — and that is exactly what she became.
Dudik has done so much for our state, but I want to focus today on her work for our elections in Montana. Through her 18 years as an attorney and eight years as a state legislator, Dudik has fought against anonymous and dark money; banned foreign money in our elections; supported same-day voter registration and online voter registration; ensured adequate funding for satellite voting sites; pushed for increased election transparency; and fought back against attempts to limit our right to vote, especially in Indian Country.
I know from experience that Montana needs a comprehensive approach to safeguarding our right to vote, including keeping dark money out of our elections so the voices of everyday Montanans, not rich and powerful special interests, are heard; ensuring voting rights of all eligible voters; and fighting back against attempts to infringe on our right to vote. Dudik is the fighter who will continue to deliver real results for everyday Montanans at the ballot box because she has a proven record. Having spent eight years making laws to protect citizens’ rights and make government work for us, Dudik knows what needs to be done and how to do it.
As attorney general, Kimberly Dudik will fight to protect against any restrictions that cause disenfranchisement for any citizen eligible to vote, especially our military service members and Native American communities. We need a proven advocate for free and fair elections in the office of the Montana attorney general.
Join me in supporting Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general this June.
James Nelson is a retired Montana Supreme Court justice.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!