Dudik is proven, effective advocate

I’m James Nelson, retired Montana Supreme Court justice, and I am writing today to talk about my friend and colleague, Kimberly Dudik.

Dudik and I have a lot in common. I first became acquainted with her at Montana’s law school. Dudik was one of the first-year students in my Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment criminal law class. Of the 90-plus people in that class, Dudik was one of the stand-outs. She always came to class prepared and ready to analyze, discuss and argue the principles of law at issue. I knew she was going to be a great lawyer and public advocate — and that is exactly what she became.

Dudik has done so much for our state, but I want to focus today on her work for our elections in Montana. Through her 18 years as an attorney and eight years as a state legislator, Dudik has fought against anonymous and dark money; banned foreign money in our elections; supported same-day voter registration and online voter registration; ensured adequate funding for satellite voting sites; pushed for increased election transparency; and fought back against attempts to limit our right to vote, especially in Indian Country.