Dudik understands challenges facing seniors, veterans

With COVID-19 scams on the rise, continued attacks on our health care system, and worsening housing and financial insecurity, we need a Montana attorney general with a proven record of real results for Montanans. Kimberly Dudik has almost two decades of experience on the front lines of our criminal justice system, advocating for our most vulnerable communities as a private attorney and assistant attorney general — and it shows in the change she spearheaded in the legislature.

Working with our current Montana attorney general, Kimberly Dudik put aside party politics to make sure that scammers and fraudsters targeting our seniors and veterans were held accountable. She also worked across the aisle to protect and expand access to healthcare for seniors and veterans, leading the charge on Medicaid expansion, not once, but twice.

When I passed Senate Bill 326, which started the Montana Veterans’ Home Loan Mortgage Program, Kimberly Dudik was instrumental in pushing this legislation through and supporting our veterans. As our next Montana Attorney General, Kimberly Dudik will continue to hold big banks accountable and protect our seniors and veterans from foreclosure and homelessness. Her experience and leadership on this issue will be critical in our response to the aftermath of COVID-19.

It is critical that we choose experience at the ballot box this election cycle. We need to elect a Montana attorney general with a proven record of fighting and winning for seniors and veterans. Join me and vote for a qualified and experienced advocate for seniors and veterans this June.

Cliff Larsen is a retired businessman, rancher and two-term Montana state senator. He served in southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.