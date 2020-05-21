Dudik will lead with focus on environmental justice

In this incredible place we call home, far too many Montanans in far too many communities know this pattern all too well. That is why we’re voting for Kimberly Dudik — a woman with an amazing track record as a nurse, a prosecutor, a four-term state legislator and assistant attorney general.

Dudik has a long list of achievements in elected office. For instance, as a legislator, she built a coalition that crossed party lines to stand up to the out-of-state corporation and get them to pay their share of taxes and cleanup costs in Frenchtown. Dudik is also a fierce protector of public safety. She has a long record of achievements, standing up for the most vulnerable among us, including children and indigenous women suffering abuse. For these reasons and more, we are confident that Dudik will stand up for our people, the land and justice.

You don’t have to take our word for it, though. In her four sessions in Montana’s House of Representatives, Dudik earned a 100% voting record from Northern Plains Resource Council, highlighting her dedication to supporting rural livelihoods and resources. Her lifetime score from Montana Conservation Voters is 98% over the four terms. Dudik also has a proven record of safeguarding the rights of workers and women, as demonstrated by her many endorsements from labor unions and Carol’s List, which works to increase the voices of women in politics.

We urge you to join us and voters from all across Montana in electing Kimberly Dudik as Montana’s next attorney general.

Neva Hassanein is an educator in Missoula who specializes in agricultural and environmental policy. Molly Galusha is a retired businesswoman in Missoula with experience in sustainable food systems and eco-friendly business solutions.

