September snowstorm? Check. October snowstorm? Check. According to the 2017 Montana Climate Assessment, Montana will warm by about 10 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century. Does this year’s early winter weather throw that scientific conclusion into doubt?
No. Climate and weather are related, but different, concepts. Climate is weather aggregated over time. Moreover, climate change means more extreme weather of all stripes, including cold snaps and blizzards. Recent studies have shown that, as temperatures warm in the Arctic, the jet stream brings cold air farther south.
Instead of taking the cold weather as a sign to relax about climate change, we should take it as another urgent warning of what is to come: more stress on our water supply, more wildfires choking our air, and more volatility for farmers and ranchers.
The early winter weather also holds another message: Montanans are good at anticipating and readying for inclement and unpredictable weather. That far-sightedness and pragmatism can also make us leaders on climate action.
I have learned a lot about preparedness from my sons’ teachers, who are forever sending well-timed reminders to dress our children properly for the weather du jour — whether that’s mud, a wintery mix or snow.
In fact, even in summertime, the prescient teachers were already planting a seed to “please send snowsuits, mittens, boots, and hats every day during the winter months.” They are persistent because they both love the children and respect the power of the weather.
We must not assume that the Earth will be lenient. I remember the hailstorm that defeated my family on last summer’s backpacking trip — the blueberry-sized hailstones that pelted us on the head, the leg that ached beneath me as I contorted to stretch a too-small tarp over myself and my screaming kids.
My husband wrangled up the tent to shelter us. Suddenly, rain poured down, drenching the tent, inside and out. When the rain slowed, my 2-year-old’s folded-up pants drooped with hailstones, and his socks were soaked where the poncho had flagged.
As we jolted back down the trail towards home, I held my damp, warm, eerily still 2-year-old inside my jacket. I talked to him and stroked his hair, but he wouldn’t meet my eyes, as if he might never forgive me.
Greta Thunberg recently told world leaders, “If you choose to fail us, we will never forgive you.” A New York Times opinion piece accused Thunberg of attempting to short circuit the democratic process. But leadership with a sense of urgency is not at odds with democracy. Sure, climate change has been called a “super wicked problem,” but complacency doesn’t solve the problem.
Montanans know how to be ready. Let us get ready. Leaders: Take a page from the playbook of our state’s schoolteachers. If you lead with commitment to our children, with foresight and with businesslike action, you will be on the right side of history. If you lead with blind faith in the leniency of the Earth, you will deserve the next generations’ disgust.