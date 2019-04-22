Driven to action by rivers so polluted they burned, massive oil spills fouling ocean beaches, raw sewage flowing into lakes, and unregulated industrial smokestacks belching toxics, on April 22, 1970, some 20 million Americans rallied, marched and protested across the nation, demanding protection of our air, water, land and health on that first Earth Day. Following close on the heels of Earth Day came the historic passage of the Endangered Species Act, Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Nearly half a century later, Americans are realizing that our environment is again in dire need of immediate attention, not just from industrial pollution, but from the overwhelming consequences of global climate change. The good news is that we – and people around the planet — are rising to this challenge, that it is again the young people driving the movement and once again forcing the political and policy actions necessary to preserve any chance of a livable future.
There should be no question about what’s driving the new energy and growing commitment to our environment. Rising sea levels are literally drowning island nations, droughts, floods, record heat waves, melting glaciers and warming oceans generating incredibly powerful hurricanes are now daily news. It’s so bad that we are now determined to be in Earth’s “sixth great extinction event” as species large and small vanish from existence caused not by some meteor slamming into the planet, but by the vast destruction of the planet’s ecosystems by 8 billion humans — a number expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.
Yet, it’s not just the needs of billions of humans, it’s the unbridled greed of the industrial and speculative investment sectors that have driven the human race to the brink of its own extinction. We have a president who denies climate change and a Republican-dominated Senate that insists on opening every inch of land and ocean to ever more drilling, mining, logging and destruction of existing ecosystems. The insanity of this approach has reached such outlandish proportions that our so-called “leaders” now seek “energy dominance” over the rest of the planet. While squeezing every last dime of profit from the tortured lands and waters, these charlatans evince no guilt about leaving behind the devastation of precious groundwater, toxic coal ash pits and carcinogenic emissions.
In the meantime, while extractive industries are cut loose in a cascade of deregulatory measures emanating from the White House, the incredible costs of sending American military forces to nations rich in plunderable resources has climbed to unbelievable heights of more than $2 billion a day. Those costs are not just diverting much-needed revenue from health care, education, social services and pollution remediation, they are consuming incredible amounts of finite fossil fuels while creating their own vast addition to the planet’s pollution.
But out of darkness comes forth the bright light of bold young leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is heading the push for the Green New Deal in Congress. Much like the original Earth Day, the goal is to find and implement ways to reverse the mistakes of the past, bring forth innovative solutions to the mounting problems of the present and ensure a livable environment for the future.
Earth Day 2019 marks the widespread rejection of the foolish and short-sighted policies ravaging our nation and world. Our kids, grandkids and future generations deserve to live on a beautiful blue planet, not a scorched and ravaged globe. The renewed commitment to environmental action may be our last chance to achieve that noble goal.