Editor's notebook: Remembering Sept. 11 — the day the Internet broke

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was awakened very early in the morning at my home in San Jose, California, by an urgent phone call.
“Um, Jim, a plane has hit the World Trade Center ...,” said my colleague Jimmy Mass, in his typically low-key voice. “Do you think you can come into the office?”
I was a senior editor for Knight Ridder Digital, responsible for national news coverage on 32 newspaper websites across the country, from the Miami Herald to the Philadelphia Inquirer to the Kansas City Star to the San Jose Mercury News. Jimmy was the duty editor that morning.
I didn’t bother to shower, brush my teeth or comb my hair. Just threw on some clothes and rushed out the door.
I did pause momentarily to call and alert a couple of other coworkers. When one, freshly awakened, groggily asked why she needed to go to the office at that early hour, I told her to “turn on the television.”
She did, and she bolted out the door as well.
The next few hours, days and weeks were a blur.
There were only two small TVs in our San Jose office, and one of them was on my desk. That meant a couple of dozen business and product development employees were crowded behind me, watching what is still the biggest story of the 21st century unfold. You couldn’t blame them — virtually nothing else they could have been doing at that particular moment mattered.
My news team was frantically trying to parse the fire hose of information coming from New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Our colleagues in our Washington bureau were scrambling to cover the carnage at the Pentagon as the city erupted in chaos. We did not have a bureau in New York and were relying on the Associated Press for most of the live updates from there.
Meanwhile, my TV screen had turned into a hellish version of the movie “Groundhog Day.” The footage of the two World Trade Center towers collapsing was so horrific, so unbelievable, and so historic that the cable networks kept showing it in an endless loop every five minutes or so — all day, every day.
I didn’t have the option to turn the TV off, as many home viewers likely did when they had had enough and needed to sit back and process what they had just seen. So I kept updating the news and reliving the nightmare, over and over again.
The day the Internet broke
The biggest problem that online news providers had to deal with that day, and in the coming days, was a massive “brownout” — our websites would not load, and readers could not access them.
We had to strip our websites of images and graphics to get them to load, on a day when the images were the story.
Internet news was in its infancy back then, in many ways. Tim Berners-Lee, a British scientist, had invented the World Wide Web in 1989, and most American newspapers began launching their websites in the early to mid-1990s, but the robust interconnected online infrastructure we enjoy now was not yet a reality in 2001.
Only 143 million Americans — about 54 percent of the population — were using the Internet in September 2001, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Commerce. And 80 percent of those were limited to dialup service, which was dreadfully slow. Any of you who ever tried to download a video clip using a dialup connection back in the day know what I mean. The phone line screeched as you waited, and waited, and waited some more.
Only 20 percent of Americans had access to high-speed, broadband Internet service, mostly in their offices at work. The vast server farms that process today’s online traffic had yet to be built.
So when an entire nation went online on Sept. 11 to get their news, the Internet broke. Readers returned to their television screens and the next day’s newspapers.
Inconceivable choices
What still haunts me the most about Sept. 11 are the inconceivable choices everyday Americans had to make as disaster loomed all around them.
The office workers on the upper floors of the World Trade Center, some of whom, when cut off from escape and confronted with a wall of flames, chose instead to jump from more than 90 stories up.
The thousands of New York City firefighters who conducted a massive rescue operation at the Twin Towers, 343 of whom died when the towers collapsed.
The 40 passengers and crew on hijacked United Airlines Flight 93, who, learning of the first two attacks when they called their loved ones, decided to fight back and regain control of their airplane in the skies over western Pennsylvania, crashing near Shanksville, only 18 minutes flying time from the nation’s capital.
The F-16 fighter pilots who scrambled as the Pentagon burned, without time to arm their airplanes with ammunition but prepared to ram Flight 93 in a Kamikaze mission. The selfless heroism of the Flight 93 passengers and crew made that additional sacrifice unnecessary.
Even now, two decades later, my eyes mist up as I write this. I cannot imagine having to make those kinds of choices.
And I think of the hundreds of thousands of American soldiers, marines, sailors and airmen who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq and other corners of the Earth in the wake of Sept. 11. Thousands of them died trying to make the world a safer place.
One can argue whether the world is indeed safer now, but let’s not forget the sacrifices of those who fought to make it so.
Jim Van Nostrand is executive editor of the Missoulian.