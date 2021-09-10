Editor's notebook: Remembering Sept. 11 — the day the Internet broke

My news team was frantically trying to parse the fire hose of information coming from New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Our colleagues in our Washington bureau were scrambling to cover the carnage at the Pentagon as the city erupted in chaos. We did not have a bureau in New York and were relying on the Associated Press for most of the live updates from there.

Meanwhile, my TV screen had turned into a hellish version of the movie “Groundhog Day.” The footage of the two World Trade Center towers collapsing was so horrific, so unbelievable, and so historic that the cable networks kept showing it in an endless loop every five minutes or so — all day, every day.

I didn’t have the option to turn the TV off, as many home viewers likely did when they had had enough and needed to sit back and process what they had just seen. So I kept updating the news and reliving the nightmare, over and over again.

The day the Internet broke

The biggest problem that online news providers had to deal with that day, and in the coming days, was a massive “brownout” — our websites would not load, and readers could not access them.

We had to strip our websites of images and graphics to get them to load, on a day when the images were the story.