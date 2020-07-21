Education, not indoctrination

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we witness the defacing and destruction of our historical symbols and monuments, it is evident that there is a concerted effort to annihilate any remnant of our history. Those who have stolen a legitimate concern for equal justice under the law are no longer in the shadows but are brazenly disrupting our major cities with their Marxist, communist agenda to “transform” America. Unfortunately, we have willing accomplices in positions of power assisting in this endeavor.

The images before us are a stark reminder that American education has failed us. We no longer educate; we indoctrinate.

"The best means of forming a virtuous and happy people will be found in the right education of youth. Without this foundation, every other means, in my opinion, must fail." — George Washington.

20th century historians like Charles Beard, Henry Steele Commager and many textbook writers have tried to alter America's heritage in favor of a secular humanist creed diametrically opposed to our Declaration of Independence. Alexander Solzhenitsyn stated that "To destroy a people you must first sever their roots." America's educational system has been under assault to accomplish that goal for decades.