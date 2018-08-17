The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is poised to move forward with a proposal from disgraced former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. The plan would prevent the use of many important scientific studies in EPA decision-making. If this rule is approved, public health will suffer greatly and more Americans will die from toxic exposure.
EPA’s plan, cynically dubbed “Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science,” would require researchers to make private, personal medical information from studies public in order for the agency to use their research in its decision-making. Researchers can’t do that, so this rule would prevent the EPA from considering the best available, life-saving scientific evidence to protect public health.
This proposal is part of a pattern of sidelining science at EPA, for example with the EPA ignoring its own scientists’ warning about the health dangers of the pesticide chlorpyrifos — a case in which a federal court needed to step in and order EPA to prohibit its use.
The backers of this proposal are the same corporations that use and emit some of the worst toxic pollutants, like lead, soot and pesticides. Their effort has been a long-standing lobbying priority for the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries, who want to avoid taking responsibility for the harm they cause by throwing out scientific evidence and getting EPA to ignore studies from independent medical and academic researchers in favor of industry-funded studies and pseudo-science.
Continuing to suppress legitimate environmental health research at EPA could lead to regulatory changes allowing unsafe levels of toxic substances in many everyday consumer products used by Montana families. The EPA plan also has serious potential to harm many Montana communities at a time when EPA is examining health effects of Superfund contamination on residents of Butte and Anaconda, for example.
Under the new proposal, EPA may be restricted from using past studies involving people exposed to harmful lead levels that cannot be replicated for ethical reasons. In addition to hampering the proper cleanup of lead and arsenic contaminated sites in Montana, the rule will likely result in weaker standards for clean air and clean water, which are so important to Montanan’s health, quality of life, and our robust recreation and tourism industries.
This proposal also means that many studies on the elderly, children and people of color — groups who suffer disproportionately from pollution — would be excluded from EPA consideration, which could worsen the negative impacts on these and other vulnerable populations.
Major groups of scientists vigorously object this proposal, including the Bipartisan Policy Center and the Administrative Conference of the United States.
Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is supporting this dangerous “censoring science” plan. If Wheeler is serious about restoring the public’s trust in the EPA after Scott Pruitt’s scandal-ridden tenure, he must suspend Pruitt’s reckless attempt to undermine science at the agency. It is one of many decisions tainted by Pruitt’s more than a dozen ethics scandals and his conflicts of interest with corporate polluters who he let call the shots.
Wheeler should halt this misguided proposal. If he continues with Pruitt’s censoring science plan, he will have confirmed that he intends to work on behalf of polluting industries instead of the American people.
It’s not surprising that Scott Pruitt, who constantly denied science, devised this deeply cynical plan to exclude scientific evidence from consideration in EPA policy making. Wheeler should learn from Pruitt’s mistakes and ensure that his policies are based on a sound scientific foundation. Americans cannot tolerate another EPA administrator who tries to limit the role of science at the EPA and promotes an industry-backed agenda that isn't grounded in facts and fails to protect public health.