I would like to respond to the opinion piece by Kendall Cotton regarding school funding (Missoulian Jan. 30). I suggest Mr. Cotton become familiar with the most pressing issues facing public education today. First and foremost is the effort to discredit and defame the work of educators across this state with the apparent goal of dismantling public education. Mr. Cotton’s commentary purports to “empower” parents when in fact, it only empowers those with financial resources.

Mr. Cotton asserts that public schools provide a “one size fits all” education and do not share the belief that “every student is a unique individual capable of amazing things.” There is nothing further from the truth. This leads me to believe he has not visited public schools to see for himself differentiated and excellent instruction offered to every student in schools across the state.

Mr. Cotton’s column represents more of the intentional erosion of trust and support for public education and will have devastating impacts on Montana’s children.

Our tax dollars should be directed to supporting the public schools. These schools already face funding challenges. The idea that the amount per pupil dollars that come from the state would fund tuition at private schools is completely misleading. In reality, this is a false choice. The wealthy will use this money as a subsidy. The disadvantaged families will not be able to cover the gap, leading to one more way the wealthy will gain even further advantage in our society. With the loss of funding from the ones who can afford private schooling, it is sure to negatively impact the quality of public schooling for the remaining students.

Many private schools are based on religion, and last time I checked, there is to be a separation of church and state. I do not want my tax dollars to go to any private school that has religious indoctrination as part of the curriculum

The idea that parents have no say over what and how their children learn is patently false. Schools welcome and encourage strong partnerships with parents, recognizing that the home-school connection is essential for a good education.

I urge Mr. Cotton and all your readers to visit the public schools in their community, talk to the teachers and administrators, attend school board meetings…not acting on false assumptions and misinformation but with a true intention of learning about and supporting our incredible Montana public schools.