Elected leaders must ensure law and order

As we view the disturbing accounts of rioting, mayhem and destruction over the past several weeks, it has become quite clear that many elected officials, mostly Democrats, either do not have a grasp of the seriousness regarding these situations or are willing co-conspirators in the breakdown and eventual demise of America as we know it.
Sadly, rioting is not new to America. But the manner in which these events have been handled, although part of our history, have drastically changed in recent years. Contrary to “popular belief,” it is within the law for a president to order the National Guard when local governments have lost control of the situation and the citizens of any community or state are in jeopardy (10 U.S. Code § 12406).
In the 1800s we had the famous Mormon War where "martial law" was declared by local leaders in Nauvoo, Illinois, and in Utah. In 1919 racial discord brought forth rioting in Omaha, Nebraska, that spilled over into Lexington, Nebraska, the following year.
In 1914 disputes between the copper miners and the union resulted in destructive riots in Butte, Montana. The Montana governor, Sam Stewart, declared "martial law" and brought in 500 National Guard troops. This decisive action resulted in an end to the conflict, resulting in peace between the two factions. Prior to 1914, Butte had long been a union stronghold, but became an open shop recognizing no union until 1934.
Chaos and rioting occurred with the West Coast Waterfront Strike (Longshoremen’s Strike) of 1934. During a July 4 truce, the governor ordered the National Guard to stand by, but the police charged 2,000 strikers and drove the rioters away after an hour and a half of fighting. Rumors circulated regarding arrival of the National Guard, so the workers decided to make a last-ditch effort only to be repelled by the local police. The National Guard was never needed.
Past examples are numerous indicating the actions of local and/or state leaders who took control of a demonstration when it no longer was peaceful and the possibility of harm to persons and property became evident. Currently, however, elected officials, have shown to be either afraid of or in agreement with those destroying property and inflicting physical harm on others. State and local leaders have avoided or even encouraged the actions of the rioters and have shown a lack of concern for the law-abiding citizens for whom they have sworn to protect. In today's America, it is apparent that too many elected officials have lost their understanding of what it means to uphold ones "oath of office.”
Ideally, when demonstrators exceed their legal limits and threaten the safety of others, local police should be given the authority to maintain order. If the situation worsens, governors have the right to call in the National Guard. However, if a governor fails to control the situation and does not call upon the National Guard, the president has the right to declare martial law.
This action is legal as previously mentioned. President Kennedy, without criticism, used the 1807 Insurrection Act three separate times when the state failed to request help: The Old Miss Riot of 1962; 1963 in Tuscaloosa for the "Stand in the Schoolhouse Door"; again in 1963 in Alabama enforcing desegregation orders on Alabama public schools.
Knowing our history is vital, and maintaining law and order has been a critical component in America for over 200 years. Our God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness must be guaranteed and protected for every citizen. It is imperative that our elected officials understand this and conduct themselves accordingly.
Gary and Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
