Elected leaders must ensure law and order

Chaos and rioting occurred with the West Coast Waterfront Strike (Longshoremen’s Strike) of 1934. During a July 4 truce, the governor ordered the National Guard to stand by, but the police charged 2,000 strikers and drove the rioters away after an hour and a half of fighting. Rumors circulated regarding arrival of the National Guard, so the workers decided to make a last-ditch effort only to be repelled by the local police. The National Guard was never needed.

Past examples are numerous indicating the actions of local and/or state leaders who took control of a demonstration when it no longer was peaceful and the possibility of harm to persons and property became evident. Currently, however, elected officials, have shown to be either afraid of or in agreement with those destroying property and inflicting physical harm on others. State and local leaders have avoided or even encouraged the actions of the rioters and have shown a lack of concern for the law-abiding citizens for whom they have sworn to protect. In today's America, it is apparent that too many elected officials have lost their understanding of what it means to uphold ones "oath of office.”