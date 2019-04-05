A couple weeks ago, President Trump signed the Natural Resources Management Act into law. NRMA has been lauded as the most sweeping bipartisan public lands bill in a decade, but like many good things, it started as an idea. It became a reality through Senators’ dedication to having hard conversations and to seeing the bill through our democratic processes, including hundreds of conversations with stakeholders. After that, the complex bill sailed through both the Senate and the House.
The final NRMA bill included 110 separate bills sponsored by 50 different senators. At a time when division has seemingly become an American value, NRMA passed with the support of hundreds of groups from hunting and angling groups, to the Alaska Federation of Natives, Latino Outdoors, even the Girl Scouts of America. NRMA shores up protections for our existing public lands, like the Custer-Gallatin National Forest around Yellowstone, and it also expands hunting access while creating millions of acres of new wilderness.
NRMA also helps more families get access to public lands by reauthorizing the Every Kid Outdoors Act, giving fourth-graders and their families free entry to parks. Plus, it reauthorizes the Conservation Service Corps Act, which trains young people and returning veterans to work on public lands and infrastructure projects. It also takes a step forward in recognizing our country’s tradition of resistance by adding the home of Civil Rights activists Medgar and Myrlie Evers to our national monuments.
The success of NRMA shows that we have a legislative process that is capable of working. Now, we need our elected officials to tackle climate change with the same collaborative fervor and solution making they brought to the NRMA.
Americans are currently living and breathing the realities of climate change-- from the devastation of Hurricanes Katrina and Maria to the destructive wildfires in Montana and encroaching aridity in our agricultural heartland.
The cost of ignoring climate change is quickly rising. The 2018 National Climate Assessment released by the Trump administration anticipates substantial damage to infrastructure, water supplies, recreation industries, and human health, and billions in U.S. economic losses because of climate change.
The recent vote on U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s straw man Green New Deal was the senator’s attempt to kill a vision to address this crisis by bypassing discussion, amendments, and debate. While U.S. Sen. Jon Tester voted “present” to draw attention to McConnell’s political games, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines seemed happy to vote "no" and move on.
As the generations with the most to lose, young Montanans need our elected officials to not play politics with our futures. Instead, we urge our senators to commit to working towards the ultimate vision of the Green New Deal: a solution that rivals the scope and scale of the climate crisis and envisions a beautiful future for our country. We need a tangible plan that allows our nation to address not just the effects of climate change on our environment, but the economic conditions that allow fossil fuel corporations to rig the system. We need a plan that centers those most affected -- including those not yet old enough to vote, low-income people, indigenous communities, and communities of color.
The Green New Deal is an idea, and Sen. Ed Markey’s resolution outlines a starting point for addressing climate change with a comprehensive plan.
We urge Sens. Tester and Daines, and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to start the process of policymaking here at home by having face-to-face discussions about Montana solutions to climate change and prioritizing a swift response to this issue. And as they did with NRMA, we ask Montana’s congresspeople to do all they can to move this idea through the legislative process.