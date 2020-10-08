Elections matter - and so does peacefully accepting their outcomes

With emotion, the young army colonel told me that he was convinced that democratic countries were the freest and most prosperous places to live. He wanted his children to live in a democracy “like the United States of America.”

It was 1997. I was in the war-ravaged west African nation of Angola. I was there as a representative of a program conceived by President Ronald Reagan to use volunteer American experts to “encourage democracy in places where it is absent” and “help democracy become more effective where it is in danger.” I was recommended by Montana House Speaker John Mercer and Sen. Conrad Burns to be a part of this effort.

Angola was in the world’s longest civil war, but had indicated an interest in establishing a real democracy. That was when I got the call. I would be working with the Angolan General Assembly. I would be working with Joseph Martin Shikuku, a member of the Kenyan parliament.

Shikuku was a product of British colonial schools, and spoke meticulous British English. He was an ethnic Bantu, part of the same tribal grouping as the Angolese, and so he understood the culture of our audience. He was also one of the most unforgettable characters I have known in a long life of knowing characters.