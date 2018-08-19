Comparing democracies across the world, the United States doesn’t get high marks. Why? There are many reasons, and foremost among them is the fact that the people of the United States do not elect the president. The Electoral College elects the president. The people elect a slate of electors and they, in turn, cast their vote for president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December following the November election. In most states, the candidate who receives the majority of the votes, even if the majority is less than 50 percent of the total votes cast, receives all the Electoral College votes.
In recent elections the national popular vote has differed from the Electoral College vote, raising questions yet again of why we, who claim to be the leading democracy in the world, don’t elect the president directly. The presidency is arguably the most important elected official in the nation, perhaps in the world, and yet it is the only one the American people don’t directly elect. What does this do to our democracy?
The evidence is clear: The Electoral College undermines democracy. Presidential candidates campaign heavily in swing states where electoral votes are in play and essentially ignore the rest of the country. There are no electoral votes to be gained in states that are clearly going to vote Democratic or Republican.
In the 2016 presidential campaign, fully half of the states had no campaign visits at all. At the other extreme, four states — Florida at 71, North Carolina at 55, Indiana at 54 and Ohio at 48 — together accounted for 57 percent of all campaign visits. Presidential campaigns are sensitive to the issues in the states where they campaign.
Our system of electing a president disenfranchises much of the country. Some states garner a disproportionate amount of presidential campaign visits while others like Montana and our neighboring states have very few. There is little incentive to go to the polls to vote for president for those whose vote is essentially irrelevant. Direct election of the president would make every vote count with equal weight.
Is there a remedy short of amending the United States Constitution? The League of Women Voters believes there is: the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). A thorough explanation of the compact is included in a free public presentation and discussion on the Electoral College on Tuesday (for more information, see the information box included with this column).
One of the arguments for the Electoral College that made sense in 1787 was that individual voters would not be able to get information about presidential candidates that lived in distant states, communication being what it was at the time. As our communication technology has grown, so too has our capacity hear from all candidates. Isn’t it time we use the principle of “one person, one vote” to elect our most powerful office, president of the United States?
The League of Women Voters is dedicated to making our democracy strong. With enough public will and legislative action, the 2020 election could be determined by the popular vote. Join us for an informative presentation and discussion on Aug. 21!