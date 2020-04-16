Electronic signature verification can help secure Montana citizen initiative process and save lives

We should act now to safeguard our democratic processes and to save the lives of Montanans by temporarily moving the signature gathering processes for qualifying citizen initiatives to an electronic process that respects social distancing.
In the face of COVID-19, Montana policymakers are putting in safeguards to protect our democracy like the recent decision by all 56 Montana counties to move to an all-mail ballot for the June 2 primary election. That’s the kind of smart and adaptive policymaking that Montanans are known for.
We should continue to take all necessary precautions during this unprecedented pandemic to protect our citizens and their democratic processes. This means keeping folks at home, out of harm’s way by using reasonable and prudent action and where appropriate new technologies.
Montanans are seeing many government services move online, the signature-gathering efforts for initiatives should be one of those services moved into the digital realm. I support this temporary change as a way to save lives and safeguard our Montana values of citizen participation that are guaranteed in the Montana Constitution.
Montana law already recognizes electronic signature verification, or ESV systems, as the most secure systems for electronic ID verification available. Electronic signatures are so trusted in Montana they can be used as evidence in court. The secretary of state, the courts, local clerks and recorders, banks and all levels of government trust this system in Montana, and we have been using it for years.
We use this and other technologies to allow for online legal notarization, a move the Secretary of State’s Office has been more than enthusiastic about as evidenced from Corey Stapleton’s frequent mentions of the policy on the official SOS website.
If signature petitions for citizen initiatives can already be notarized online, then the act of gathering the signatures electronically should also be permitted. It is the responsible and democratic thing to do to move our candidate and citizen initiative signature-gathering processes out of harm’s way during this emergency.
We can easily do this by adapting Montana’s existing rules and practices for electronic signature verification. Let’s adapt electronic signature verification and other modern tools the Montana secretary of state and our courts and local clerks and recorders are already using to ensure a safe and secure process can move forward. While we are at it, let’s move the signature due date down the road a few weeks to give the public time to get used to the new electronic system.
The lives we save will be our own, as will the democracy.
Rep. Jacob Bachmeier, D-Havre, is a Montana representative from House District 28.
