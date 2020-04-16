Electronic signature verification can help secure Montana citizen initiative process and save lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We should act now to safeguard our democratic processes and to save the lives of Montanans by temporarily moving the signature gathering processes for qualifying citizen initiatives to an electronic process that respects social distancing.

In the face of COVID-19, Montana policymakers are putting in safeguards to protect our democracy like the recent decision by all 56 Montana counties to move to an all-mail ballot for the June 2 primary election. That’s the kind of smart and adaptive policymaking that Montanans are known for.

We should continue to take all necessary precautions during this unprecedented pandemic to protect our citizens and their democratic processes. This means keeping folks at home, out of harm’s way by using reasonable and prudent action and where appropriate new technologies.

Montanans are seeing many government services move online, the signature-gathering efforts for initiatives should be one of those services moved into the digital realm. I support this temporary change as a way to save lives and safeguard our Montana values of citizen participation that are guaranteed in the Montana Constitution.