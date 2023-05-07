The Smurfit-Stone Superfund Site is an abandoned paper mill 12 miles northwest of Missoula near Frenchtown. It sits along the Clark Fork River. Members of the community are concerned about contaminated groundwater leaching chemicals into the river. There are also unlined wastewater treatment ponds on site that sit within the 100-year floodplain of the Clark Fork and have already spilled into the Clark Fork during high flows in the spring of 2018. Smurfit-Stone poses a threat to communities along the Clark Fork, and it needs to be addressed urgently.

Smurfit-Stone began operation as a paper mill in 1957 and closed after bankruptcy in 2010. The EPA began testing for potential pollution shortly after closing. EPA testing confirmed the presence of toxic contaminants by 2012, but the EPA stopped testing after that and ruled the original studies invalid due to protocol reasons. Since 2016, additional testing has been undertaken by a consultant paid for by the former owners of the Smurfit mill. More testing on the site is currently being planned because, as EPA Remedial Project Manager Allie Archer put it, “There are a lot of data gaps, the community feels, and that the EPA has not adequately characterized the site.”

During operation of the mill, solid waste was dumped in unlined sludge ponds and landfills on site. Wastewater was either discharged into unlined treatment ponds adjacent to the river or dumped directly into the river. As a result, groundwater on site contains arsenic, manganese, dioxins/furans, and other contaminants. Human-created dioxin, likely the most dangerous toxin at the site, is carcinogenic, causes reproductive harm, damage to the immune system, and once ingested, stores in fatty tissue. Dioxins do not break down — they bioaccumulate, or collect in the bodies of animals and get passed through the food chain. In 2020, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks deemed the fish from the stretch of the Clark Fork River from its confluence with the Bitterroot River near Milltown to the Flathead River near Plains unsafe for human consumption due to contamination from dioxins and PCBs.

There is an earthen berm separating the site and the river, but it lacks structural integrity, and like the rest of the site’s wastewater system, the berm was designed to slowly release pollutants into the Clark Fork. Flooding poses a serious risk to our river and human health. During high flows in the Spring of 2018, sections of the berm were compromised. As a result, a plume of dark brown water with the same chemical makeup as the waste pools on site appeared in the Clark Fork. The flows of 2018 were only a 25-year flood event. Many of the site’s wastewater ponds sit within the 100-year floodplain of the river, meaning a bigger flood could cause catastrophe.

Under Superfund law, the previous owners of the site are liable for the cleanup. After testing is complete, a feasibility study will be conducted, where a potential buyer of the property will be brought in to discuss plans for future land use. “As far as a cleanup decision I think we’ve scoped it out to 2028 now,” says Archer. It is unknown when cleanup of the site will begin. The Superfund system in place for cleanup simply takes too long to protect us.

Every year, spring runoff leaves people in communities like Frenchtown, Alberton, Plains and Thompson Falls anxious that a destructive flooding event will happen. Smurfit-Stone has been a known issue for decades now and the EPA has a history of dragging its feet when it comes to this site. There is new leadership in the EPA and there is reason to be hopeful, but that requires our action. We must sign the Clark Fork Coalition petition. We must write to the EPA, demanding their action before it’s too late.