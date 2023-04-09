Mni Wiċoni. Water is life. On the grasslands of the Northern Great Plains, my home, we know that land and water are intimately connected. Clean streams, rivers and wetlands support the biodiversity needed for flourishing grassland ecosystems that support all types of vulnerable species, including grazing animals and the people who steward them. Among those stewards are members of Native Nations, who in the U.S. own and influence the management of nearly 140 million acres of land, including thousands of acres of rivers and streams.

The Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance (BNGA) is a Native-developed and led nonprofit with a broad coalition of partners. BNGA envisions Native Nations uniting to ensure the biodiversity of life in the Northern Great Plains (NGP) flourishes for current and future generations.

Flourishing grasslands are a key piece of a growing effort for Indigenous Nations of the NGP and beyond to strengthen our connections to all our relatives of the Earth. Reconnecting to our lifeways and improving ecosystem relationships looks different for each of the 16 Nations we’ve identified within the grasslands region. But there are common themes: Bringing bison back as a cultural and economic resource; building toward more robust Tribal food sovereignty; revitalizing our languages; and more – none of which is possible without healthy grasslands and clean water.

That’s why we are calling on the Supreme Court to uphold the Clean Water Act by overturning Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a case that will decide which types of waterways qualify for federal protection by the EPA. SCOTUS will decide the Sackett case sometime this spring.

Sackett v. EPA is an attack on clean water and the plant, animal and human life it preserves. By challenging the authority of the EPA to define which waterways are protected by the Clean Water Act, this case aims to eliminate long-standing safety measures for wetlands and streams, a shortsighted move that will embolden polluters.

Rivers, lakes, and drinking water sources are only as clean as the smaller waters feeding into them. Narrowing the definition of what qualifies as “Waters of the U.S.” undermines necessary protections for the streams and wetlands that all of our ecosystem relationships depend on. Any effort to redefine such language should be for expanded protections.

Removal of federal protections would shift responsibility to the states to manage their own clean water safeguards. But not all states have the resources or the political will to ensure the same level of protections without the federal guarantee. Furthermore, ecosystems aren’t bound by state lines. The grasslands of the Northern Great Plains span many states and merge into equally vital ecosystems.

Indigenous conservation leaders know that nature’s systems can’t be siloed. You can’t isolate grass from water or vice versa. That’s why consistent federal protections are necessary to holistically safeguard ecosystems. For Native leaders in our region, these protections are critical to our stewardship of our lands, waters, and nations, and for supporting the Tribal businesses whose livelihoods depend on diverse and healthy ecosystems.

Since 1972, the Clean Water Act has had positive impacts on water quality, thriving ecosystems, public health, and more. Clean water is fundamental: It underpins quality of life for all beings and allows all ecosystem relationships to function properly.

Whether in the courts, state houses, Tribal governments, or in Congress, we must ensure that the Clean Water Act remains intact. Protecting our most vulnerable communities and ecosystem relationships between the water, land, plant, animal and human nations within the Northern Great Plains (and beyond) should be a generational priority. After all, Grasslands for Generations is only possible with clean water.