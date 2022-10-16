Emily Young: Vote NO to LR-131

I am a doctor training at the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana to become a rural family physician. I am also the mother to my giggling 6-month-old son.

Before this baby, we had 13-week “missed miscarriage.” At our second routine ultrasound, I was told, “I am so sorry; there is no heartbeat.” We had made it through the first trimester, but for some still-unknown reason, our tiny boy had died. When I decided I wanted to hold him, and not have him removed through surgery, my doctor prescribed misoprostol, a medication known for its use in abortions, to induce cervical dilation to make my body let go. I am immeasurably grateful for the chance my husband and I had to hold our baby, name him and bury him.

LR-131 terrifies me because it would take those moments away from parents solely on whether their baby’s heart had, or had not yet, stopped beating.

While the poorly conceived aim of bill LR-131 is to punish abortion, it will have broader effects for women and their babies who experience preterm labor and severe fetal anomalies. We see this in Texas, where pharmacies refuse to stock methotrexate, the medication used to treat ectopic pregnancies by stopping growth of the embryo, and providers hesitate to prescribe misoprostol and mifepristone, medications that treat missed miscarriages and also initiate medication abortions. Many patients who receive terminal diagnoses for their babies are told to continue until the baby either dies, or is born and placed on brief, isolating and even painful life support.

I am training to become a full-spectrum family doctor, delivering babies, caring for hospitalized patients, covering the emergency room and seeing patients in clinic. “Born Alive” LR-131, however, makes me worried that I could not stay in Montana to provide the quality care my patients need. LR-131 would allow physicians to be charged with a felony, fined up to $50,000, or sentenced to 20 years in prison if they do not resuscitate any infant born with a heartbeat.

I am not alone in this fear. Hospital recruiters are struggling to fill OBGYN slots in states with abortion bans, even amongst doctors who do not provide abortions, because of the extensive crossover between abortions, miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and caring for patients who find themselves or their fetuses at risk of death or disability.

I chose medication to induce labor to give birth to my dead son for the chance to hold him. I wanted to touch his tiny fingers and look at his face. The only photo I have of him is my most important picture; he has a soft smile and one arm behind his head; he looks relaxed and mischievous. He is as small as a peach and his skin is too see-through and I adore him.

When doctors and parents already know that the best choice for a family is to NOT pursue intensive medical treatment, I cannot fathom taking away those precious minutes of life to inflict pain on a baby, alone and separated from its parents. As a doctor, I refuse to harm a family like that. As a wife and a mother, I cannot risk prison time. I will leave Montana, if that is what it takes to provide compassionate, quality care to my patients.

Vote NO to LR-131 to keep Montana a state that protects constituents right to privacy and decisions over bodily autonomy. Vote NO to LR-131 to keep Montana a state where doctors feel safe to practice appropriate, compassionate medicine. Vote NO to allow heartbroken parents the chance to hold and love their non-viable babies.