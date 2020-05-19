Employment and stigma of those who are sick

Furthermore, it is essential for all of us to be aware of our judgments, prejudices and preconceived ideas when we learn someone has been diagnosed with cancer, in treatment or a survivor, and treat them with kindness. During this time of COVID, we have become acutely aware of how important it is to care for those in our community who are medically vulnerable and take steps to show compassion and kindness. We can be gracious when co-workers are needing to also be a teacher at home for their children. Offer to be of assistance when we learn that tests are pending, and anxiety is elevated. Be understanding when a colleague needs some time off. And when someone returns to work after a cancer diagnosis or chronic illness, give them the benefit of the doubt to let them shine into their own ability. Trust them to be the smart, wonderful person they were prior to the diagnosis, and keep your own discriminatory judgments to yourself.