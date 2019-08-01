* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rebecca Morley provides nutrition services through the Eat Smart Program at the Missoula City-County Health Department and is secretary of the Missoula Breastfeeding Coalition. She is a contact for how to become a breastfeeding-friendly business and can be reached at 258-3827 or at rmorley@missoulacounty.us.