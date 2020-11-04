Empowered without a motor

Over the COVID summer, it was hard not to notice the increasing number of bicyclists plying our trails and streets. A little more subtle was an uptick in peddlers who were riding in a fashion that I’ll identify as “empowered.” And, no, that doesn’t refer to those on e-bikes; that increasing segment of the bicycling community is actually quite noticeable. No, the small but notable cadre of the empowered are those I see riding 6-7 feet from the curb/edge rather than a more traditional (and expected) 3 feet.

I can’t say for sure why they’re doing it; I haven’t been interviewing them. But people generally act in ways that give them a sense of well-being, comfort or security. Riding “in the lane” is probably more comfortable when traffic volume is low (a somewhat temporary affect of COVID); following drivers are more likely to have a clear lane for passing. A surprising positive effect from this leftward shift in riding position is shown by research and personal experience: Drivers increase their passing clearance once they have been “forced” to at least partially enter the adjacent (sometimes opposing) lane in order to pass. Personally, I enjoy having a car pass me at a 5-6 foot distance rather than barely 3 feet. Plus I’ve got space to shift right if I sense the passing vehicle is coming too close.