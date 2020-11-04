Empowered without a motor

Over the COVID summer, it was hard not to notice the increasing number of bicyclists plying our trails and streets. A little more subtle was an uptick in peddlers who were riding in a fashion that I’ll identify as “empowered.” And, no, that doesn’t refer to those on e-bikes; that increasing segment of the bicycling community is actually quite noticeable. No, the small but notable cadre of the empowered are those I see riding 6-7 feet from the curb/edge rather than a more traditional (and expected) 3 feet.
I can’t say for sure why they’re doing it; I haven’t been interviewing them. But people generally act in ways that give them a sense of well-being, comfort or security. Riding “in the lane” is probably more comfortable when traffic volume is low (a somewhat temporary affect of COVID); following drivers are more likely to have a clear lane for passing. A surprising positive effect from this leftward shift in riding position is shown by research and personal experience: Drivers increase their passing clearance once they have been “forced” to at least partially enter the adjacent (sometimes opposing) lane in order to pass. Personally, I enjoy having a car pass me at a 5-6 foot distance rather than barely 3 feet. Plus I’ve got space to shift right if I sense the passing vehicle is coming too close.
Shifting from the traditional “stay all the way right” mindset also provides increased safety where streets have parked cars. Since a suddenly opened door of some vehicles can exceed 3 feet, bicyclists need to ride (wheel track) at least 4.5 feet to stay beyond the reach of a “dooring” collision. Of course, even when riding in a “door zone,” an actual collision is a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time — a bit like one’s chances of being hit by lightning. Yet we all know the saying “when thunder roars, get indoors” — educating us about this low but deadly risk. So perhaps public service announcements of “save your bones, avoid door zones” are in order.
Fortunately, riding/driving as an empowered bicyclist doesn’t require being strong, fast or fearless. It does require some new or modified habits of mind; tips of the trade, as it were. Much of it comes down to being cognizant (situationally aware), courteous and communicative. A rearview mirror is extremely helpful. Eye contact and hand signals/gestures (the nice kind) also play a big role in defensive and empowered riding.
In the past couple decades, the Bicycle/Pedestrian Office has produced two series of safety videos (“What’s wrong with this picture” and “Don’t be a Rick”) demonstrating good and poor bicyclist and driver behaviors (search “Missoula Bicycle and Pedestrian Office,” scroll down to “links” and click “Safety Videos”). While informative, they come up somewhat short on comprehensive defensive riding practices. I’d like to consolidate, modernize and enhance their tips by generating a “best practices for empowered biking” tutorial — perhaps in a webinar format.
To this end, I’m putting out a request to you, dear reader, to assist me in the creation of this enterprise. My skills in computer animation and video production/editing are, to be charitable, 99.9% nonexistent. If you have experience in either or both of these areas, have a desire to help make biking on our streets and roads more engaging and less stressful, and making yourself a happier/safer bicyclist in the process, give me a shoutout via this newspaper (email oped@missoulian.com).
It’s probably going to be a long winter and we can have a good and fulfilling time as we put our socially distanced heads together.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.
