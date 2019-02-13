We ask our fellow Montana citizens and Montana legislators to support House Resolution 2, a bipartisan resolution of Montana's House of Representatives, urging Congress to propose a constitutional amendment to overturn the 2010 "Citizens United" decision of the U.S. Supreme Court and restore our right to control money and corporations in politics.
Passing this resolution will help the citizens of Montana clearly re-affirm that we are very concerned about the continued, deepening erosion of our democratic processes by the unlimited, massive expenditures of corporations in our election process and that we will no longer accept this attack on our democratic processes.
The State Administration Committee met the morning of Feb. 8 and voted 13-7 in approval of HR 2 — a successful first step for this important issue. HR2 will be debated in the Montana House of Representatives next, so we must act expeditiously and effectively.
Please remember that the people of Montana — about 75 percent of Montana voters, including the majority of every county in Montana and all counties — on Nov. 6, 2012, passed Initiative 166, asserting that the people of Montana regard money as property (not free speech), and that the people of Montana regard the rights under the United States Constitution as rights of human beings (not rights of corporations) and called for a U.S. Constitutional amendment. Montana 2012 I-166 stated: "Ballot initiative I-166 establishes a state policy that corporations are not entitled to constitutional rights because they are not human beings, and charges Montana elected and appointed officials, state and federal, to implement that policy."
Please reaffirm this by voting for HR2. Passing this resolution can help strengthen our democratic processes here in Montana and across the nation by calling for the reversal of the Citizens United ruling's harmful assertions that corporations have the rights of ordinary persons and that corporations' use of money in elections is supposed to be protected in the way that the free speech of ordinary citizens and persons is protected. Passage of HR 2 will help overturn Citizens United and restore our right to control money and corporations in politics. Money is not free speech and corporations are not human beings.
Out-of-state corporate and dark money, anonymously donated and used in election campaigns as a result of the Citizens United ruling have had a huge effect on our elections and the outcomes of Montana politics and on politics across the nation. Regardless of our political leanings and party affiliations, we see that these influences have overwhelmed our citizens' voices in recent campaigns, interfered with Montanan’s right to choose our representatives, and are undermining our democracy. And, as we have seen in the past with the Citizens United ruling, even the U.S. Supreme Court won’t stand with us against these forces.
Please make a statement for Montana, and join the hundreds of other citizens, private and governmental bodies from all over the country working to ban these dark money practices and their destructive influence from our state and national politics. Thanks for your support for Resolution HR 2 in the 2019 Montana Legislature.