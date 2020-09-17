End reefer madness in Montana. Vote yes on I-190 and yes on CI-118!

Remember "Reefer Madness"? Now a cult classic, the movie was produced in the 1930s, warning people away from marijuana. We have known for a long time that the film is laughable. Unfortunately, public policy relating to marijuana has been based more on the fiction presented in the film than the reality of marijuana use in the United States. As a result of the misconceptions presented in the film and decades of misguided public policy, marijuana prohibition continues to be the law of the land; and countless lives have been ruined and billions of dollars have been wasted in a war on marijuana.
Many people have gotten the proverbial book thrown at them, resulting in long prison terms and ruined lives for relatively minor marijuana transgressions. From 2008 until now there have been more marijuana arrests in Montana than for any other illegal drug. In fact, there have been more marijuana arrests than arrests for all opiates and methamphetamine combined. How does this make sense?
Many states, including Montana, now allow the use of “medical marijuana” for treatment of a variety of ailments under the supervision of a doctor. A smaller number of states have legalized recreational use of marijuana. Not only has this resulted in significant saving for our judicial and prison systems, legalizing and taxing marijuana has added revenue to state budgets.
In 2019, the state of Colorado collected over $1 billion in marijuana revenue, Washington state collected almost $400 million and Oregon collected just over $100 million. Even Alaska is collecting millions of dollars a year in new marijuana taxes after legalization. Montana should be next.
The Montana legislature has refused to pass legislation to legalize marijuana despite overwhelming public support. Many of the arguments we heard opposing legalization were straight out of the movie “Reefer Madness.” As a result of frustration with our legislature refusing to accept the facts about marijuana use, citizens have qualified two initiatives which will appear on the ballot this year. One is to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana (Initiative 190). The other is to set the minimum age for marijuana to 21 (CI- 118).
It is time to take a realistic approach to the fact that people use marijuana, and by comparison it is much more benign that other drugs, including alcohol. Doing so will not only save money in the criminal justice system, it will also generate tax revenue to support needed public services.
Stop the reefer madness! Vote "yes" on I-190 and "yes" on CI-118.
Ken Toole is a Democrat who has served in the Montana Senate and on the Montana Public Service Commission. He lives on a ranch outside Cascade.
