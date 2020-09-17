End reefer madness in Montana. Vote yes on I-190 and yes on CI-118!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember "Reefer Madness"? Now a cult classic, the movie was produced in the 1930s, warning people away from marijuana. We have known for a long time that the film is laughable. Unfortunately, public policy relating to marijuana has been based more on the fiction presented in the film than the reality of marijuana use in the United States. As a result of the misconceptions presented in the film and decades of misguided public policy, marijuana prohibition continues to be the law of the land; and countless lives have been ruined and billions of dollars have been wasted in a war on marijuana.

Many people have gotten the proverbial book thrown at them, resulting in long prison terms and ruined lives for relatively minor marijuana transgressions. From 2008 until now there have been more marijuana arrests in Montana than for any other illegal drug. In fact, there have been more marijuana arrests than arrests for all opiates and methamphetamine combined. How does this make sense?

Many states, including Montana, now allow the use of “medical marijuana” for treatment of a variety of ailments under the supervision of a doctor. A smaller number of states have legalized recreational use of marijuana. Not only has this resulted in significant saving for our judicial and prison systems, legalizing and taxing marijuana has added revenue to state budgets.