Ending endless wars and decades of failed foreign policy

• The U.S. has now been directly involved in armed conﬂicts in 19 countries; seven of which are ongoing. These involvements were initiated by both Republican and Democratic presidents. Many constituted direct challenges to the War Powers Resolution Act of 1973.

• The Defense Budget now consumes over 50% of all discretionary tax dollars. Based on the 2019 Armed Services Appropriations Committee proposed budget, one dollar of every 20 discretionary tax dollars spent in 2020 went to deploy U.S. troops and advanced weaponry on foreign soil.

• The proliferation and use of highly sophisticated military weaponry has undermined conﬂict resolution around the world making it more difﬁcult for nations to prevent armed dissidents from destabilizing whole regions and drawing resources away from pressing domestic needs. Three dollars of every 20 discretionary tax dollars spent in 2020 were for the research and development of modern military weapons and technology.

• AUMF’s have been used to sanction assassinations, destruction of property and the inevitable collateral damage to innocent civilians of sovereign nations upon which there is no formal declaration of war. By any other measure these actions would be considered terrorism and international war crimes.