Ending endless wars and decades of failed foreign policy

New legislation calling for repeal of the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq has been introduced into Congress. This reﬂects a growing bipartisan movement in both the Senate and House to reassert congressional control over the use of military force as intended in the Constitution. It is past time to start reversing the dangerous and unsustainable practice of relying on military interventions as a means for resolving geopolitical conﬂicts and combating terrorism.
The Friends Committee on National Legislation has been advocating since the end of World War II that U.S. foreign policy would more effectively serve the security interests of this country if it emphasized diplomacy, international cooperation and multi-national agreements over the threat of military retaliation. Over the years it has been joined in this effort by many other non-partisan public interest groups. Congress, however, has consistently funded expansion of U.S. military capability and approved all seven of the AUMF’s requested by a president during that period. The following have been the results of this foreign policy emphasis.
• None of the AUMF’s have effectively achieved the goal of increasing national security.
Five of the AUMF’s involved Middle Eastern countries; a region that is now less stable and a greater danger to global security. Conditions can only be said to have improved in the now uniﬁed former North and South Vietnams where U.S. intervention failed.
• The U.S. has now been directly involved in armed conﬂicts in 19 countries; seven of which are ongoing. These involvements were initiated by both Republican and Democratic presidents. Many constituted direct challenges to the War Powers Resolution Act of 1973.
• The Defense Budget now consumes over 50% of all discretionary tax dollars. Based on the 2019 Armed Services Appropriations Committee proposed budget, one dollar of every 20 discretionary tax dollars spent in 2020 went to deploy U.S. troops and advanced weaponry on foreign soil.
• The proliferation and use of highly sophisticated military weaponry has undermined conﬂict resolution around the world making it more difﬁcult for nations to prevent armed dissidents from destabilizing whole regions and drawing resources away from pressing domestic needs. Three dollars of every 20 discretionary tax dollars spent in 2020 were for the research and development of modern military weapons and technology.
• AUMF’s have been used to sanction assassinations, destruction of property and the inevitable collateral damage to innocent civilians of sovereign nations upon which there is no formal declaration of war. By any other measure these actions would be considered terrorism and international war crimes.
It is clear that decades of congressional support for more military spending and the Executive’s use of military force in foreign affairs is not economically and politically sustainable. It should also be clear that such reliance on military power is not ethically or morally defensible. The repeal of the 2002 AUMF is but a small ﬁrst step. Both Congress and the Executive branches of government need to signal a change in foreign policy. A change that emphasizes international cooperation and begins withdrawing U.S. forces and weaponry from the over 800 military bases on foreign soil. A change that acknowledges that the pre-emptive use of military force will not create a world in which the U.S. will be respected and prosper.
U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale should join the movement to repeal the 2002 authorization to invade Iraq and initiate additional legislation that promotes peaceful resolution of international conﬂicts and delegitimizes state-sanctioned terrorism as a foreign policy tool.
Steve Dagger writes for the Montana Friends Committee on National Legislation Advocacy Teams (Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena and Missoula).