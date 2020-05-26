Entropy and money

The fundamental difference between Bitcoins and dollars is that with dollars, most people believe that they will have more dollars in the future. But will there be more dollars in the future? Of course. There must be more dollars in the future. If not, capitalism collapses. Will there be more Bitcoins in the future? Yes. But not forever. Bitcoins were engineered to behave like precious metals. By analogy, there are a finite number of gold atoms on Earth. Some fraction, say 10%, of gold atoms have been mined and sit in vaults, in cell phones, or adorn fingers, necks and earlobes. Gold is valuable because it is useful and finite. Mining permits, mining equipment and human miners don’t come cheap. The same is true of Bitcoins. Each Bitcoin must be earned (mined) by being the first to find the right set of ones and zeros inside a computer before the other miners do. Crack the code first, and you get the next Bitcoin, of which only about 21 million will ever exist.