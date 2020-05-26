Entropy and money

After my column "Measuring energy and time" ran (May 24) in response to “Bonner bitcoin facility closes,” I’ve received a few cryptocurrency questions. Having followed the cryptocurrency industry since the Satoshi paper energy markets since my W Administration energy paper, I have this to share on money and its relationship to entropy.
I offered a few examples of how to quantify energy and power. What about the money part? What is a Bitcoin? Well what is a dollar? A peso? A rupee? A euro? A yen? You get it. All of these human inventions allow humans to agree on the value of anything and everything. And indeed, humans have placed a value on absolutely everything: groceries, gasoline, real estate, water, wood, life, liberty and perhaps even happiness. Time and space themselves have been monetized.
But does money itself have a value? What kind of money? Can I pay for my Worden’s sandwich with pesos? My Noon’s gasoline with yen? I don’t think so, Bob. So what gives money value? Specifically, what give the U.S. dollar value? Apart from the obvious: it’s ubiquitous, money has value because we all believe that money will be worth more in the future. So, Bitcoins, just like fiat money, has value because people believe that Bitcoins will be more valuable in the future.
The fundamental difference between Bitcoins and dollars is that with dollars, most people believe that they will have more dollars in the future. But will there be more dollars in the future? Of course. There must be more dollars in the future. If not, capitalism collapses. Will there be more Bitcoins in the future? Yes. But not forever. Bitcoins were engineered to behave like precious metals. By analogy, there are a finite number of gold atoms on Earth. Some fraction, say 10%, of gold atoms have been mined and sit in vaults, in cell phones, or adorn fingers, necks and earlobes. Gold is valuable because it is useful and finite. Mining permits, mining equipment and human miners don’t come cheap. The same is true of Bitcoins. Each Bitcoin must be earned (mined) by being the first to find the right set of ones and zeros inside a computer before the other miners do. Crack the code first, and you get the next Bitcoin, of which only about 21 million will ever exist.
But finding that last gold atom or oil droplet underground is the most challenging and the most expensive from both financial and energetic perspectives. Presently, you can buy a Bitcoin for about ten thousand dollars. HyperBlock was making U..S. dollars faster than they were spending them to mine Bitcoins because Montana electricity is relatively inexpensive and Montana kept their computers cool — at a low entropy state: each Bitcoin mined in the cool mountain air left its thermal and acoustic signature in our atmosphere and only consumed about $4,000 worth of electricity. But as computers get faster, and miners get smarter, it’s increasingly difficult to earn those remaining coins. So, don’t expect to wire up your laptop to your exercycle in the living room to earn a few extra bucks mining Bitcoin during the COVID-19 lockdown. Look for plants like HyperBlock to find “greener” pastures overseas where big coal still rolls and where big, cheap wind, solar and hydro outcompete similar Montana industries.
Dr. Bradley Layton holds a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the University of Michigan and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, practices engineering under his professional engineering licenses, formerly served as director of the University of Montana Energy Technology Program and authored "Zero Waste in the Last Best Place."
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!