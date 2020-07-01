EPA is pushing progress on Smurfit Superfund site in Missoula

Evaluating and addressing decades of environmental impacts through Superfund is never a simple endeavor. The process is comprehensive, thorough, and places a premium on sound science and public participation. There will always be different perspectives regarding process, priorities and data. EPA welcomes and encourages these discussions; they are a vital part of the process and inform our efforts to identify effective and defensible cleanup actions.

Still, referring to the site as an “industrial wasteland” requiring emergency response presents an exaggerated reality. Hazardous substances were used or produced on site throughout the operation of the mill, and some contaminants, primarily manganese, remain. But extensive sampling data to-date indicates the on-site contaminants do not rise to the threshold of requiring emergency removal. The data supporting this determination is available to and regularly discussed with the public.

Regarding the berms between the site and the Clark Fork River, EPA has been proactive to ensure they do not cause or contribute to any releases of hazardous substances. In May 2018, EPA deployed an emergency response team during the record-setting 30-year flood event. We learned that although the berms are porous in spots, they did not breach and were not in danger of overtopping. We also determined that while some arsenic was released from the site to the river — remember the tea-colored water? — neither arsenic, nor any other contaminants that EPA sampled in the river, posed a threat to aquatic life. In response to this flooding event, EPA developed a detailed Berm Surveillance and Contingency Plan that outlines protective measures that we will take to mitigate any future flooding threats.