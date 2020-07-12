Equal Rights Amendment: It’s time!

The amendment was then sent for ratification to the states, but only 35 of the 38 states needed had ratified it by the time the Congressionally imposed deadline of 1982 expired. Then Nevada voted in 2017 to ratify the ERA, Illinois ratified in 2018 and in 2020 Virginia ratified, becoming the 38th and final state required.

The only remaining barrier to the ERA becoming the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution is the arbitrary 1982 ratification deadline. In February of 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation eliminating the ratification deadline. Now the U.S. Senate needs to do the same, by passing SJR 6.

Montana Senator Tester co-sponsored SJR 6, so a thank-you is in order. Montana Senator Daines has not taken a formal position; he needs to hear from Montanans about supporting the ERA and SJR 6.

The League of Women Voters Montana is launching a campaign to update people on the current status of the ERA amendment and encourage Montana’s U.S. senators to support SJR6. Our website (https://my.lwv.org/montana-league-women-voters) has a link to a short video covering the history of the ERA and where it stands today, as well as links to other informational sites.