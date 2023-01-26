Erika Helene Etminan: Empty pockets!

Last summer, I paid $40 for a small purchase. At the end of the year it was $50 and now it’s $60. I’m not an economist or a statistician, I just look at what I bring home from my shopping. And that costs more and more money —or the other way around: what I get for my money is getting less and less.

Well, we all could cut back a little and certainly leave the little extras at the supermarket. But doing without the daily apple is a real restriction — and not exactly healthy. It would be much healthier to cut out beer, wine, coffee and sweets. But it is oh so hard! We all need our little rewards and because we always have good excuses ready: ‘Just one more’ (chocolate) or ‘I deserve it now’ (beer). No one sees what we accomplish; no one praises us. So, if we don’t reward ourselves, no one does.

That’s why it’s really hard to give up the familiar ‘treats’. It almost feels like a religious sacrifice. However, a sacrifice doesn’t mean giving up something you don’t need anymore. A sacrifice is only really a ‘sacrifice’ if it hurts a little because you would actually like to keep it yourself. The most important aspect of sacrifice is the effect it has. When one willingly gives something away (some time, some money), it emphasizes our connection with other people. It has the effect on others: by receiving, they also feel this connectedness. Sacrifice makes both sides happy. When sacrifice is voluntary, it is a beautiful, wholesome act. That’s why in all religions, sacrifice is an important aspect of spirituality.

But what about a sacrifice that you have to make because everything is becoming more and more expensive? This sacrifice is not voluntary and it is not given willingly. It is a forced sacrifice that does not emphasize connectedness, but rather exacerbates separation. Merciless and without consideration—it feels like theft.

No matter the crisis, whether Corona or Ukraine, one thing is now certain: prices are rising. It seems almost a law of nature. But where nature follows the rhythms of the seasons, prices know only one direction: rise! The cause of this morbid development certainly does not lie with the small businessmen or craftsmen, because they work hard for their money. But who or what is the cause then? Influential people, certain politicians, the big global players or the capitalist financial mafia? No matter to whom this applies, it is greed that has individuals firmly in its grip!

From a spiritual point of view is greed the strong ego drive to want to have more than is necessary for a good life – at the expense of others. The ego is only focused on its own wanting to have, it does not think about the welfare of the community. Greed creates separation instead of connection — and that’s not Christian. Price increases are a forced sacrifice where you don’t feel connectedness, but rather become afraid of where it will lead...I have enough imagination to picture it!

I will gladly continue to make small sacrifices. That is, give away time and money that will benefit other people. Gladly and voluntarily! Not gladly however, if this sacrifice is forced. Because that creates separation, no feeling of solidarity arises. So, who benefits from this unstoppable price spiral? Who benefits when most people have less and less? When our little bit of money makes some people richer, are these people then more satisfied than before? Does satisfaction depend on a lot of money? Probably the opposite. Because The person who always wants to have more and still more, lives past the real life: In the drive to HAVE one misses the BEING.