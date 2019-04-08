As much a problem as he is, I am not politically fixated on Donald Trump. I seldom write about him. But I am increasingly worried about his totally erratic operating style.
Just after President Trump’s inauguration, I wrote a column in which I lamented that the President had surrounded himself with enablers, not counselors. In the first days of his presidency it looked like the worst instincts of President Trump were erupting to the surface and there appeared to be no one around him who could stop the Mount Trump eruptions.
I noted that while good elected officials welcome internal discussion and debate and seek the best advice from a broad range of responsible parties while leading up to and making decisions, President Trump did not appear open to having such people around him. It seemed like we were entering a “reality show” Presidency where reality show surprises would have real world consequences.
I am sorry to say those thoughts have proven prescient. Our President’s modus operandi has America careening from pillar to post. The President operates on a whim and no one around him seems able or willing to slow him down and make him think before he acts.
A recent example: on Friday, March 29, Trump announced he would “close the [southern] border” with Mexico the first week in April, based upon immigration concerns. Only four days later he said he hadn’t made his decision yet, that he’d “see what happens over the next few days.” Then on Thursday he proclaimed “I don’t think we’ll ever have to close the border,” and that we’d likely use tariffs to battle immigration and drugs. Then on Friday he said “We're gonna give them [Mexico] a one-year warning, and if the drugs don't stop, or largely stop, we're going to put tariffs on Mexico and products, in particular cars.” I challenge you to make policy sense of all that.
Now the point here isn’t that particular issue. There are dozens of similar examples. The point is the erratic reality show operation of our government. Trump acts before he thinks, leaps before he looks and has no sense of, nor concern about, how his erratic approach affects our citizens, businesses, allies or global reputation as a sound and sensible world-leading country. Americans are suffering vertigo from Trump’s erratic, rapid and ill-thought-out pronouncements and shifts.
Trump’s behavioral pattern has not gotten better the past two years; it has gotten worse. Trump has removed from his sphere any who might have had the strength of character and sense of duty and responsibility to try to slow him down — to say “no” once in a while. He has shed himself of those who would to try to make him think and consider the implications of his decisions, words and actions before he sends out a 140-word Twitter blast at 4 a.m.
Trump also demands total loyalty from all around him. Anyone trying to stand their ground to try to make him a better President by more carefully considering his policy decisions and words has been drummed out of the corps. His administration is full of “yes” men. And the congressional GOP has assumed the same supine role.
I currently fear for our country. At the Presidential level, “reality show” approaches will collide with actual reality, with serious consequences for the nation and the world. If America isn’t on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, it seems like it.
Pray that somehow no disasters befall our nation or the world as a result of Trump’s whiplash, erratic approach to governing. The only answer may be the ballot box.