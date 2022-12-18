Ethan Mace: Domestic well questions answered

Hello from the Office of the Water Engineer. Our office works on behalf of the Flathead Reservation Water Management Board and is charged with administering water rights on the Reservation. Our Ronan-based office has helped authorize the drilling of 220 new small domestic wells for resident water users and worked to solve long-standing issues related to pending land divisions and sanitation permitting that requires resolution of water right issues.

Our office receives some common questions so we thought it might be useful to provide some answers here:

Is your office or the Board going to meter all of our wells?

Answer: No, we have no plans to meter most of the wells on the reservation. The exceptions to this rule include 1) wells used for subdivisions, 2) municipal wells, and 3) larger irrigation wells, and 3) wells that may be involved in a water right complaint. No private residence wells will be metered.

Will your office be charging us for our water use?

Answer: No, beyond a one-time application fee for a new use, our office does not charge for the use of water in any way.

Is your office a Tribal office? Is your office a State office?

Answer: Our office is independent of the direct authority of either Tribal or State government but is authorized by the laws of both governments. Our office operates at the direction of the Board, which is made up of six members: two voting members are appointed by Montana’s Governor, two voting members are appointed by the Tribal Council, a fifth voting member is selected by the other four, and a non-voting member is appointed by the federal government. Funding for our office and Board operations comes partially from application fees and equal/matching appropriations provided by both the Tribes and the State.

Will your office set the fees and delivery quotas for the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project (FIIP)?

Answer: No, fees and quotas for the FIIP are set by the FIIP operator, not our office.

Who needs authorization to drill a well and put water to use on the Reservation?

Answer: Everyone needs to get advanced authorization before drilling a new well for a new use, this includes Tribal and Non-Tribal members. If you have questions, we are happy to help.

What is the status of my pending or suspended state-based registration?

Answer: If your filing met the terms and conditions of the registration filing requirements, you will get your water right. In the meantime, if you need a copy or verification of your filing, our staff can get you pointed in the right direction.

I didn’t file a registration for my existing use, what do I do now?

Answer: Contact us, we may have a process for addressing your situation.

When will your office start accepting applications for water uses other than Domestic Allowances?

Answer: Our office continues to release new application forms for other water right types. We are actively maintaining an ongoing list of people interested in certain appropriation types, so that we can contact them once the application form of interest is finalized.

Does your office have jurisdiction over water right administration off the Flathead Reservation?

Answer: No, our office only has jurisdiction over non-FIPP water rights on the Reservation, and DNRC retains jurisdiction everywhere else. DNRC will also continue to receive and process ownership updates of water rights on the Reservation.

How do we contact you?

Answer: We typically staff our office from 9 to 5 Monday through Thursday. We encourage calling ahead and making an appointment for better service. Official meetings of the Board are also held at our office: Office of the Water Engineer, 400 SW Main, PO Box 37 Ronan, MT (406)201-2532