Ethical responsibility key to nuclear safety

I read with interest Rob Chaney's piece, "The Cost of the bomb," in the Aug. 9 Missoulian.
I attended the University of Chicago, proud home of the Manhattan Project, on a four-year academic scholarship out of Libby High School. On the way to class, I walked by the old Gothic Stagg Field wall and the underground squash courts commandeered by Arthur Compton. Here they are, in the center of a city; but it's wartime, no time to waste.
A group of physicists under Enrico Fermi, code-named the Metallurgical Lab, were tasked with creating a self-sustaining chain reaction using uranium oxide and pure metal. A hardly credible but durable legend says UC President Hutchins wasn't informed of the Fermi experiment, which could've melted down Hyde Park.
Not to worry: They had neutron-absorbing cadmium nailed to wooden strips for control rods to be inserted manually, by electric motor, or tripped by solenoid to drop at high neutron counts. This is the best part: If none of this worked and they couldn't stop the runaway chain reaction, a physicist on the balcony had an ax to chop the rope suspending gravity control rods, and three young physicists (the "suicide squad") were perched up on the brick elevator, ready to douse the pile with jugs of cadmium-sulphate.
It was below zero, Dec. 2, 1942, under the west stands and everything black with graphite dust inside the big square Goodyear balloon. (Their winters beat our winters.) Tickling the dragon, Fermi let the chain reaction go critical for 4 1/2 minutes at .5 Watts. "Then everyone began to wonder why he didn't shut the pile off," recalled Herbert Anderson. Had it run for an hour and a half, the 43-ton pile would have produced a million kilowatts and a meltdown.
An outfit called "The Doomsday Clock" organized voluntarily, a group of Met Lab physicists and their spouses at UC. It performs a public service by calibrating global politics into how many minutes we are from "midnight," nuclear war. The university does not support them in this, which brings me to my point:
We have lots of smart people. This little school particularly is renowned for its stable of famous economists and Nobelists. Science is unquestioned. The UC runs nuclear projects at Fermilabs, which dwarfs the footprint of the university. The power of money has quieted the global safety dialogue at this private school endowed by the Rockefellers without quite enough money to have an engineering department.
Ethical responsibility seems to haunt many physicists, although the unfortunate quirk of heavy elements fissioning would have been weaponized eventually.
Albert Einstein stopped working on the bomb because J. Edgar Hoover denied him security clearance.
In his recent book, "The Doomsday Machine," Daniel Ellsberg relates his work history as the primary nuclear war planner for Eisenhower and then Kennedy. War plans always included all-out war, not limited war. The "Dead Man's Hand" program guarantees retaliatory launch if there's no one here.
At the height of the North Korean nuclear war scare, Gen. John Hyten, head of the Strategic Command, said that he would refuse a launch order from a president if he believed that order to be illegal (Missoulian Nov. 20, 2017). General Hyten may have been referring to Art. 1, Sec. 8, Subsection 11 of the U.S. Constitution, which specifically gives war-making power to Congress. An order from the commander-in-chief is not sufficient. By making this courageous statement, the general introduced judgment, intelligence and experience as control factors, making the world a little safer.
Ron Carter of Libby is a former member of the Libby City Council. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Chicago.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!