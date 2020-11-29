Ethical responsibility key to nuclear safety

It was below zero, Dec. 2, 1942, under the west stands and everything black with graphite dust inside the big square Goodyear balloon. (Their winters beat our winters.) Tickling the dragon, Fermi let the chain reaction go critical for 4 1/2 minutes at .5 Watts. "Then everyone began to wonder why he didn't shut the pile off," recalled Herbert Anderson. Had it run for an hour and a half, the 43-ton pile would have produced a million kilowatts and a meltdown.

An outfit called "The Doomsday Clock" organized voluntarily, a group of Met Lab physicists and their spouses at UC. It performs a public service by calibrating global politics into how many minutes we are from "midnight," nuclear war. The university does not support them in this, which brings me to my point:

We have lots of smart people. This little school particularly is renowned for its stable of famous economists and Nobelists. Science is unquestioned. The UC runs nuclear projects at Fermilabs, which dwarfs the footprint of the university. The power of money has quieted the global safety dialogue at this private school endowed by the Rockefellers without quite enough money to have an engineering department.

Ethical responsibility seems to haunt many physicists, although the unfortunate quirk of heavy elements fissioning would have been weaponized eventually.