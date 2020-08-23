Evangelicals' Trump support due to fear

As in 2016, a recent Pew Research Poll shows 82% of white evangelicals will again likely vote for Donald Trump. Despite four years of his bullying, incompetent Republic busting odious ways, evangelicals would give an unfit, amoral bully and dangerous autocrat another pass against all they claim to honor in the teaching of their Lord, Jesus Christ.
Columnist Elizabeth Dias states in her op-ed piece regarding a 2016 Trump Dordt University speech, Christianity Will Have Power, "Evangelicals did not support Mr. Trump in spite of who he is. They supported him because of who he is, and because of who they are. He is their protector, the bully who is on their side, the one who offered safety amid their fears that their country as they know it, and their place in it, is changing, and changing quickly." The ancient Israelites asked God for a king instead of looking to Him when feeling beaten up by Philistines. They received oppressive King Saul. Evangelicals have felt beaten up in the culture wars and asked for King Trump. They should know better; instead, they brought America our own metaphoric Kings Saul, Zedekiah and Ahab in one royal hybrid American dystopian horror show.
If the strategy of Jesus had been political, He would have preached in Rome. Evangelicals, the self-proclaimed spiritual grandchildren of Protestantisms great Reformers, Luther, Calvin, Zwingli have forgotten their motto "Sola Scriptura" (only scripture). Evangelicals admire and again crave a lying buffoon whose record shows he is incapable of the Prophet Micah's call to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God. These values don't exist and aren't understood by a biblically, constitutionally illiterate and ungodly King Trump. Jesus' words in John 15:18 are ignored, "If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first."
The political disenfranchisement of His church has always been when the light and love of Jesus shine brightest and most beneficial to the world. Trump is not evangelicals' metaphoric Persian King Cyrus as they justify in their Faustian bargain; Trump is the personified mirror image of America's sin, our racism, greed, pride, arrogance, division, materialism and self-seeking independence at the expense of others.
God's solution for America is not in Donald Trump nor any nexus of church and state. The Holy Roman Empire, Iranian mullah and our own Massachusetts Bay Colony's Puritan theocracies prove it. God's time proven solution is found in 2nd Chronicles 7:13-14: " When I shut up the heavens so there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if MY people who are called by MY name, will humble themselves, pray, seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land."
Bob Luceno is a 42-year resident of Missoula, Former Ward 3 Missoula City Council representative; formerly active in evangelical churches, service clubs, the business community, the arts and with his children through Missoula County Public Schools.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!