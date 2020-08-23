Evangelicals' Trump support due to fear

Columnist Elizabeth Dias states in her op-ed piece regarding a 2016 Trump Dordt University speech, Christianity Will Have Power, "Evangelicals did not support Mr. Trump in spite of who he is. They supported him because of who he is, and because of who they are. He is their protector, the bully who is on their side, the one who offered safety amid their fears that their country as they know it, and their place in it, is changing, and changing quickly." The ancient Israelites asked God for a king instead of looking to Him when feeling beaten up by Philistines. They received oppressive King Saul. Evangelicals have felt beaten up in the culture wars and asked for King Trump. They should know better; instead, they brought America our own metaphoric Kings Saul, Zedekiah and Ahab in one royal hybrid American dystopian horror show.