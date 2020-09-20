Every person has power to make a difference

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One out of every five Missoulians can’t afford the food, clothing and shelter needed for survival. We have twice as many people in Missoula living in poverty than the national average.

Many people living in need don’t look different from our neighbors who are not. In fact, due to the economic fallout from the pandemic, thousands of people in our corner of the state who were living comfortably a year ago find themselves choosing between paying rent and buying food.

As winter approaches, the need for heat will be added in to the precarious tower of financial obligations. Determining which bills can be momentarily ignored in the face of more pressing family needs is a lonely and gut-wrenching task. These days, employment is not a guarantee against financial instability. Work hours have been reduced; employees may need to isolate, often without pay, in the face of COVID-19 exposure. Supplemental governmental payments have ceased. Members of the community may be aware that there are those among us who struggle, but may think that the problem is too big for any one of us to solve.