Every person has power to make a difference

One out of every five Missoulians can’t afford the food, clothing and shelter needed for survival. We have twice as many people in Missoula living in poverty than the national average.
Many people living in need don’t look different from our neighbors who are not. In fact, due to the economic fallout from the pandemic, thousands of people in our corner of the state who were living comfortably a year ago find themselves choosing between paying rent and buying food.
As winter approaches, the need for heat will be added in to the precarious tower of financial obligations. Determining which bills can be momentarily ignored in the face of more pressing family needs is a lonely and gut-wrenching task. These days, employment is not a guarantee against financial instability. Work hours have been reduced; employees may need to isolate, often without pay, in the face of COVID-19 exposure. Supplemental governmental payments have ceased. Members of the community may be aware that there are those among us who struggle, but may think that the problem is too big for any one of us to solve.
The good news is that every person has the power to make a difference by sharing just a little. Helping our neighbors takes no more effort than dropping off a bag of unopened nonperishable foods at the Missoula Food Bank on Wyoming Street or in the bin at the Orange Street Food Farm. At the Saturday morning Clark Fork Farmers’ Market, it is possible to do three good things at once: support local farmers by buying their produce, eat seasonally without contributing to a carbon footprint, and share the healthy bounty by putting a portion of the fresh fruit and vegetables purchased into the Missoula Food Bank bins located near the entrance to the market.
Most Missoulians know that we should each do what we can to prevent community spread of COVID. The same basic dictate — act in a way that cares for others — is enough reason for those of us who live well to give some of what we have to help sustain others.
Deni Elliott teaches ethics at the University of South Florida, remotely, from Missoula.
