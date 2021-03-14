Excessive red tape hurts the least fortunate

When someone fell on hard times in the rural Bitterroot Valley community I grew up in, neighbors went above and beyond to help. Too often the biggest barrier to helping those in need isn’t the willingness of good Montana neighbors, it’s the heavy hand of government.

New research from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University details the regressive effects of federal regulations on Montana’s economy, where the regulatory burden disproportionately impacts our least fortunate.

For example, increases in regulatory burdens are associated with higher rates of poverty in the states. Over the last few decades, Montana’s burden of federal regulations grew by upwards of 60% and is linked to an additional 1.71% increase in the poverty rate. This effectively means nearly 18,000 more Montanans living in poverty due to the damaging effects of regulations on the economy.

States with more federal regulations also have higher levels of income inequality. Montana’s regulatory burden is connected to an extra 3.1% increase in income inequality, which exacerbates regional economic divisions where affordability is becoming a crisis.