Exoneree compensation is smart economics

For those that are successful in court, no limit is placed on the amount that can be awarded. Four exoneree lawsuits have already cost Montana taxpayers $15.5 million, and three additional cases are pending right now. On the other hand, the proposal that will be considered by the Law and Justice Interim Committee on May 12 would cost $3.9 million for seven current exonerees ($60,000 per year per each exoneree) — less than one-third of what taxpayers have covered for civil lawsuits to date.

There is also a civil offset provision requiring the state to be reimbursed if exonerees are first compensated under the law and then win a civil judgement based on local misconduct.

By providing a streamlined mechanism with a fixed cost, the Montana legislature can ensure those that were actually innocent are justly compensated for their time behind bars, while likely avoiding footing taxpayers the bill for expensive civil litigation. This is a smart, cost-saving approach that is needed for Montana during this tough economic time.

Since the LJIC began studying this issue last fall, action has become more urgent as the COVID-19 crisis creates new hardships. Raguast’s problems from poor prison conditions and medical care while he was incarcerated increase his risk of serious illness if he gets coronavirus.

It’s time for the state to do better for exonerees and taxpayers. The proposed compensation bill is a fair and fiscally smart solution to repair the damage of wrongful convictions. The LIJC should approve it and set the stage for passage in the full legislature next year.

David Herbst is the state director for the Montana chapter of Americans for Prosperity.

