Exoneree compensation is smart economics

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on fear, isolation and uncertainty for too many Montanans. Folks have been separated from family and are unable to comfort sick loved ones. For many of us, normal life is on hold and it’s unclear how or when we will get to the other side.
This experience is all too familiar to the wrongfully convicted who lose years, and sometimes decades behind bars for crimes they didn’t commit. Richard Raguast had spent 18 years in prison for the murder of his best friend in Trout Creek until new evidence pointing to a different killer led to his exoneration in 2016.
People like Raguast are among a handful of Montanans who won the uphill battle for exoneration. While Montana is among the 35 states in the country with a wrongful conviction compensation law, it is the only one that provides no money to exonerees — only tuition assistance.
There are few greater forms of government overreach than taking an innocent person’s liberty. However, the misapplication of justice continues as exonerees are forced to financially survive after being deprived of opportunities to build careers, establish savings and pay into retirement.
To receive restitution, Raguast’s only option is to sue the state, counties, cities and law enforcement agencies. Winning a federal civil lawsuit requires proof of misconduct, regardless of a person’s proven innocence. Exonerees face another long court battle that often leaves them penniless as the first step out into a world that is vastly different than the one they left behind.
For those that are successful in court, no limit is placed on the amount that can be awarded. Four exoneree lawsuits have already cost Montana taxpayers $15.5 million, and three additional cases are pending right now. On the other hand, the proposal that will be considered by the Law and Justice Interim Committee on May 12 would cost $3.9 million for seven current exonerees ($60,000 per year per each exoneree) — less than one-third of what taxpayers have covered for civil lawsuits to date.
There is also a civil offset provision requiring the state to be reimbursed if exonerees are first compensated under the law and then win a civil judgement based on local misconduct.
By providing a streamlined mechanism with a fixed cost, the Montana legislature can ensure those that were actually innocent are justly compensated for their time behind bars, while likely avoiding footing taxpayers the bill for expensive civil litigation. This is a smart, cost-saving approach that is needed for Montana during this tough economic time.
Since the LJIC began studying this issue last fall, action has become more urgent as the COVID-19 crisis creates new hardships. Raguast’s problems from poor prison conditions and medical care while he was incarcerated increase his risk of serious illness if he gets coronavirus.
It’s time for the state to do better for exonerees and taxpayers. The proposed compensation bill is a fair and fiscally smart solution to repair the damage of wrongful convictions. The LIJC should approve it and set the stage for passage in the full legislature next year.
David Herbst is the state director for the Montana chapter of Americans for Prosperity.
