The Fort Peck quarantine facility is not used to its full potential because both Montana and federal regulations are misapplied to the Tribes. The capacity of the facilities near the park are not adequate to allow new groups to enter the quarantine program each year resulting in a larger number of buffalo being slaughtered, and cannot accommodate as many buffalo as Fort Peck.

Each winter buffalo migrate outside the boundaries of Yellowstone, and either face capture and shipment-to-slaughter or hunting. However, no buffalo will enter the quarantine program this winter because Yellowstone area facilities are at full capacity. Instead of transferring buffalo to Tribes, more buffalo will be slaughtered.

ITBC’s translocation and quarantine solution helps offset the number of buffalo killed for migrating outside of the park’s invisible fences. The buffalo that consecutively test negative for brucellosis for years within the program are transferred to Tribal lands to preserve their unique genetics and restore Tribal spiritual and cultural relationships. They are the descendants of the buffalo Native ancestors lived with for centuries and are honored and revered by the many Nations with whom they find a home.