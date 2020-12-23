Expand quarantine for buffalo restoration beyond Yellowstone

The InterTribal Buffalo Council was founded in 1992 to restore buffalo to Tribal lands to preserve our historical, cultural, traditional and spiritual relationships with buffalo, and has advocated for the quarantine and translocation of Yellowstone buffalo since its inception.
ITBC submitted the first proposals to quarantine Yellowstone buffalo as an alternative to their slaughter in 1993. Only four months ago, the first Tribe-to-Tribe transfer of 40 brucellosis-free Yellowstone bulls were sent from the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes’ quarantine facility to 15 Native Nations through ITBC. While this is a massive victory and testament to 30 years of inter-tribal efforts to protect the Yellowstone buffalo, it has not been achieved without significant challenge.
In 1992, Tribes were denied a voice in drafting the environmental impact statement considering management alternatives for Yellowstone buffalo. Despite denied participation, ITBC introduced proposals and resources for a quarantine program. In 1997, proposals submitted by ITBC to build quarantine facilities at the Choctaw Nation and Fort Belknap Tribes achieved overwhelming public support, though roadblocks persisted. ITBC finally won a seat at the Interagency Bison Management Plan in 2009 to protect and preserve the Yellowstone buffalo.
Due to the dedication of the Fort Peck Tribes, and the 30 years of arduous activism by ITBC, the Tribes completed construction of their quarantine facility in 2014. This facility, initiated upon request of the NPS, was built to accommodate all phases of quarantine and can handle 600 buffalo on 280 acres surrounded by double fences. With the assistance of ITBC, the Tribes continue to improve the capacity of their facility by expanding the number of pastures through cross fencing, increasing the capacity for additional groups of buffalo.
The Fort Peck quarantine facility is not used to its full potential because both Montana and federal regulations are misapplied to the Tribes. The capacity of the facilities near the park are not adequate to allow new groups to enter the quarantine program each year resulting in a larger number of buffalo being slaughtered, and cannot accommodate as many buffalo as Fort Peck.
Each winter buffalo migrate outside the boundaries of Yellowstone, and either face capture and shipment-to-slaughter or hunting. However, no buffalo will enter the quarantine program this winter because Yellowstone area facilities are at full capacity. Instead of transferring buffalo to Tribes, more buffalo will be slaughtered.
ITBC’s translocation and quarantine solution helps offset the number of buffalo killed for migrating outside of the park’s invisible fences. The buffalo that consecutively test negative for brucellosis for years within the program are transferred to Tribal lands to preserve their unique genetics and restore Tribal spiritual and cultural relationships. They are the descendants of the buffalo Native ancestors lived with for centuries and are honored and revered by the many Nations with whom they find a home.
The quarantine program places emphasis on restoring our National Mammal across the continent, not just in one of the few enclaves where the buffalo survived their near extinction. Native Nations have been uniting since the early 1990’s to not only protect Yellowstone buffalo, but to restore them to their homelands across this country. The arduous dedication of Tribal people and their allies to protect Yellowstone buffalo is exemplary of how we should be restoring relationships with all the United States’ native wildlife.
Join the 69 Nations represented by the InterTribal Buffalo Council, as well as the state and federal agencies and NGOs such as the National Parks Conservation Association, in supporting the expansion of the Yellowstone buffalo quarantine program in order to help save this species in Yellowstone and beyond.
Visit www.itbcbuffalonation.org for more information.
Ervin Carlson is a member of the Blackfeet Nation and serves as board president for the InterTribal Buffalo Council.